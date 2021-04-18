2022 Texas OT Kam Dewberry Includes Ohio State In Top Five

Although Ohio State missed out on one of its top offense tackle targets on Saturday night, the staff also received some good news from Humble (Texas) Atascocita four-star Kam Dewberry, who included the Buckeyes in his top five alongside Alabama, Oklahoma, Texas and Texas A&M.

The 6-foot-4 and 313-pound Dewberry, who is considered the ninth-best offensive tackle and No. 97 prospect overall in the class of 2022, called Ohio State his “childhood dream school” when he landed an offer from head coach Ryan Day and offensive line coach Greg Studrawa in January 2020. He’s never been to campus but has conducted several virtual visits to learn more about what the university has to offer.

Dewberry, who hails from the same city as former Ohio State wide receiver David Boston, is close friends with incoming freshman offensive guard Donovan Jackson and 2022 five-star wide receiver commit Caleb Burton. And while those relationships certainly help the staff in their pursuit, the key will be getting him on campus this summer.

Ohio State already holds one commitment at offensive tackle in West Chester Lakota West four-star Tegra Tshabola, but the position remains a top priority – especially after Charlestown, Ind., four-star Kiyaunta Goodwin committed to Kentucky, as mentioned above.

Of course, the staff will continue to recruit Goodwin all the way up until he signs with the Wildcats, but they’ll also have to focus their attention on the likes of Dewberry; Lynchburg (Va.) Liberty Christian five-star Zach Rice; Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star Tyler Booker; Norcross (Ga.) Greater Atlanta Christian School four-star Addison Nichols; Huber Heights (Ohio) Wayne four-star Aamil Wagner and others if they want to sign three or four players at the position this cycle.

