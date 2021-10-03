Former Ohio State QB Justin Fields Gets First Win As NFL Starter

Fields is the first rookie quarterback to win a game this season, excluding games that featured two rookie starters.

Former Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields earned his first win as a starter in the NFL on Sunday afternoon, leading the Chicago Bears to a 24-14 victory over the Detroit Lions at Soldier Field.

Fields, who was making his second career start in place of an injured Andy Dalton (knee), completed 11-of-17 passes for 209 yards and an interception. He was sacked just once on Sunday, a far cry from the nine sacks the Bears allowed in last week’s loss to the Cleveland Browns.

Fields is still looking for his first career touchdown pass but had several highlight plays through the air against the Lions, including a 64-yarder to wide receiver Darnell Mooney in the first quarter and a 27-yard strike to Allen Robinson in the third quarter.

With that, Fields becomes the first rookie quarterback to get a win this season, excluding games that featured two rookie starters, as the New England Patriots and Mac Jones beat the New York Jets and Zack Wilson in Week 2.

