Ohio State Stays At No. 2 In AP Top 25 Poll After Win At Northwestern

The Buckeyes received one first-place vote in this week's poll despite a lackluster victory over the Wildcats.

Just like the USA Today Coaches Poll, which was released earlier this afternoon, Ohio State remained at No. 2 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll following its 21-7 win at Northwestern.

The Buckeyes continue to trail top-ranked Georgia, which received 62 of a possible 63 first-place votes following its 27-13 win over Tennessee. The other first-place vote went to Ohio State, though that’s down from 15 last week.

The Volunteers fell from third to fifth following the loss to the Bulldogs, while Michigan and TCU moved up to third and fourth after wins over Rutgers and Texas Tech. The Horned Frogs benefitted the most, jumping three spots after Clemson and Alabama both lost on Saturday.

The Tigers’ loss at Notre Dame actually helped the Buckeyes in that they now have two wins over ranked opponents this season in No. 14 Penn State and the Fighting Irish, who return to the poll for the first time since they fell to 0-2 at No. 20.

Ohio State finishes out the season against unranked Indiana, at unranked Maryland and against the third-ranked Wolverines before a potential matchup in the Big Ten Championship with No. 21 Illinois, which lost at home to unranked Michigan State on Saturday.

That said, the full Associated Press Top 25 poll can be found below, with first-place votes in parenthesis:

  1. Georgia (62)
  2. Ohio State (1)
  3. Michigan
  4. TCU
  5. Tennessee
  6. Oregon
  7. LSU
  8. USC
  9. UCLA
  10. Alabama
  11. Ole Miss
  12. Clemson
  13. Utah
  14. Penn State
  15. North Carolina
  16. Tulane
  17. N.C. State
  18. Texas
  19. Liberty
  20. Notre Dame
  21. Illinois
  22. UCF
  23. Kansas State
  24. Washington
  25. Florida State

