Justin Fields Sets NFL Record For Single-Game Rushing Yards By Quarterback

The former Ohio State signal-caller rushed for 178 yards in the Chicago Bears’ loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Former Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields set a new NFL record by rushing for 178 yards in the Chicago Bears’ 35-32 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday afternoon.

It was the most rushing yards by a quarterback in a regular-season game in league history, surpassing former Atlanta Falcons signal-caller Michael Vick’s 173 yards in a 30-24 overtime win over the Minnesota Vikings in 2002.

It was also just three yards shy of setting the record for any game, as former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick rushed for 181 yards in a 45-31 win over the Green Bay Packers in the divisional round of the 2013 NFC Playoffs.

Fields' day was highlighted by a 61-yard score in the third quarter, which was the longest run by a quarterback in franchise history. He also completed 17-of-28 passes for 124 yards and three touchdowns, accounting for all but 67 of the Bears' 368 yards of total offense on Sunday.

With that, Fields – who was the 11th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft – became the first player in NFL history to rush for 150 yards and throw three touchdown passes in the same game. 

