Ohio State redshirt freshman tight end Zak Herbstreit lost his black stripe following Wednesday’s morning practice at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center, signifying his status as an official member of the team.

A walk-on from Nashville (Tenn.) Montgomery Bell Academy, Herbstreit is the son of former quarterback Kirk Herbstreit and grandson of former running back/defensive back Jim Herbstreit, who were both named team captains in 1960 and 1992, respectively.

The youngest Herbstreit, meanwhile, joined the team ahead of the 2021 season, and though he hasn’t appeared in any games to this point in his career, he has clearly become a valuable member of the Buckeyes’ scout team.

“He works every day to get us better and he’s getting better himself,” director of player development C.J. Barnett said. “He's a beats (and) got Buckeye blood running through his veins.”

Herbstreit now becomes the fourth player to lose his black stripe since the beginning of fall camp, joining Arizona State transfer linebacker DeaMonte Trayanum, freshman cornerback Jyaire Brown and freshman linebacker C.J. Hicks.

He also brings total number of black stripe removals this year to seven, as Oklahoma State transfer safety Tanner McCalister, freshman safety Kye Stokes and freshman defensive end Caden Curry shed theirs during spring practice.

