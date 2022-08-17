Ohio State freshman wide receiver Kaleb Brown became the latest player to shed his black stripe following Wednesday's practice at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center, marking his status as an official member of the team.

A former four-star prospect from Chicago St. Rita, Brown was one of four wide receivers to sign with the Buckeyes last cycle, joining Kyion Grayes, Caleb Burton and Kojo Antwi. He was the highest-rated player of the four, coming in as the 13th-best wide receiver and No. 79 prospect overall in the class.

While Grayes and Burton enrolled early and participated in spring practices, Brown and Antwi only arrived on campus in June. The fact that he was first among them to shed his stripe only speaks to his performance through the first 12 practices of fall camp.

Whether or not that translates to early playing time in a loaded wide receivers room remains to be seen, but it’s worth noting Brown has been one of the players returning punts in the portions of practice open to the media, meaning he could have an early role on special teams.

Brown now becomes the third freshman and fourth newcomer to lose his stripe during fall camp, joining Arizona State transfer linebacker DeaMonte Trayanum, freshman cornerback Jyaire Brown and freshman linebacker C.J. Hicks.

Tight end Zak Herbstreit also shed his on Wednesday, but this marks his second season with the team after walking on last summer. Together, they bring the total number of black stripe removals this year to eight, as Oklahoma State transfer safety Tanner McCalister, freshman safety Kye Stokes and freshman defensive end Caden Curry lost theirs during spring practice.

