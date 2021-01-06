Former Buckeye Mookie Cooper Transfers to Missouri

Former Ohio State wide receiver Mookie Cooper, who entered into the college football transfer portal just before Christmas, has announced on his Twitter account that he's going to play much closer to home.

Cooper is now a Missouri Tiger.

Cooper never saw the field this year for the Buckeyes, but he was considered a top talent in high school football coming out of St. Louis. He was a 4-star prospect and was ranked as the No. 15 receiver in the country. 247 Sports also said Cooper was the No. 82 overall prospect in his class. He'll now play college football in Columbia, which is just a couple hours from the family and friends he grew up with in St. Louis.

In high school, Cooper averaged nearly 30 yards per reception as a junior, hauling in 29 passes for 869 yards and nine touchdowns while helping Trinity Catholic win their first-ever Class 3 state championship. He played in the ESPNU Under Armour All-American Game and was named to the Maxwell Award National High School Offensive Player of the Year Watch List. Cooper was buried on the Buckeyes depth chart, but he immediately becomes the highest-rated recruit on Missouri's roster. It would stand to reason that he'll play immediately for the Tigers.

He was in a crowded receiver room that included other very talented freshmen with other highly recruited players coming in behind him next year.

