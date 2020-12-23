Buckeye Receiver Mookie Cooper Enters Transfer Portal

Cooper has not seen the field this year for the Buckeyes.

Ohio State freshman wide receiver Mookie Cooper has entered the transfer portal, according to 247 Sports National College Football Writer Chris Hummer.

Cooper hasn't seen the field this year for the Buckeyes but was considered a top talent in high school football coming out of St. Louis, Missouri. He was a 4-star prospect and was ranked as the No. 15 receiver in the country. 247 Sports also said Cooper was the No. 82 overall prospect in his class.

In high school, Cooper averaged nearly 30 yards per reception as a junior, hauling in 29 passes for 869 yards and nine touchdowns while helping Trinity Catholic win their first-ever Class 3 state championship. He played in the ESPNU Under Armour All-American Game and was named to the Maxwell Award National High School Offensive Player of the Year Watch List.

He was in a crowded receiver room that included other very talented freshmen with other highly recruited players coming in behind him next year.

It's not clear whether or not Cooper will be with the team for the upcoming College Football Playoff.

Here's some additional information on how the transfer portal works, and remember, just because a player enters the portal doesn't mean its guaranteed that he is leaving the team.

-----

You may also like:

Haskell Garrett earns PFF College All-American Honors

Josh Myers Named Rimington Trophy Finalist

Four Former Ohio State Buckeyes Earn Pro Bowl Selections

Game Observations: Ohio State Defense vs. Northwestern



Game Observations: Ohio State Offense vs. Northwestern

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Brendan on Twitter: @brendangulick22

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook