Former Ohio State Safety Jantzen Dunn Transferring To Kentucky
Former Ohio State safety Jantzen Dunn announced on Sunday afternoon he is transferring to Kentucky, where he’ll have three seasons of eligibility remaining.
A former four-star prospect from Bowling Green (Ky.) South Warren, Dunn played in two games as a freshman before suffering a season-ending knee injury. He then appeared in four games this fall, all on special teams.
Dunn took a visit to Lexington earlier this week, and now becomes the second defensive back to join the Wildcats though the transfer portal this month, joining former Cincinnati cornerback J.Q. Hardaway.
He is one of three Buckeyes to enter the portal since it opened, joining redshirt freshman safety Jaylen Johnson and fifth-year senior linebacker Teradja Mitchell, though Mitchell will remain with the team through the College Football Playoff.
Dunn is the only one to announce his next destination so far, and will now have a chance to compete for a starting job in his home state, potentially at cornerback with Carrington Valentine off to the NFL Draft and Keidron Smith out of eligibility
