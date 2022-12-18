Skip to main content

49 Ohio State Student-Athletes To Receive Degrees During Autumn Commencement

The list of graduates includes seven current and former football players, as well as several other notable Buckeyes.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Forty-nine current and former student-athletes are set to receive their diplomas during Ohio State’s autumn commencement at the Schottenstein Center on Sunday afternoon.

There are six current football players among those graduating, including wide receiver Kamryn Babb, offensive linemen Paris Johnson and Ryan Smith, defensive ends Tyler Friday and Zach Harrison and safety Ronnie Hickman.

Former running back Marcus Crowley, who medically retired in the spring after suffering two significant knee injuries during his three-year career with the Buckeyes, will also receive his bachelor's degree.

More News From Sports Illustrated: College Football Bowl Schedule | Forde-Yard Dash: The Ultimate Bowl Games Breakdown | How Does A College Coaching Search Really Work? | Inside Zach Arnett's Abrupt Ascension At Mississippi State

Other notable student-athletes graduating on Sunday include swimmer Semuede Andreis and tennis players Irina Cantos Siemers and Matej Vocel, who were named All-Americans in their respective sports.

Commencement will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday and will be streamed on Ohio State’s official website. The full list of graduates can be found below, listed alphabetically by sport:

  • Baseball - Casey Maniglia, Accounting; Drew Reckart; Human Development and Family Science.
  • Cheerleading - Julia Aepli, Logistics Management and Finance; Emily Gramza, Health Sciences; Garrett Raney, Construction Systems Management.
  • Fencing - Shanvanth Arnipalli, Environmental Science.
  • Field Hockey - Emma Goldean, Biology; Beatrice Maloney, Finance.
  • Football - Kamryn Babb, Kinesiology (master’s); Marcus Crowley, Human Development and Family Science; Tyler Friday, Communications; Zach Harrison, Criminology; Ronnie Hickman, Human Development and Family Science; Paris Johnson, Journalism; Ryan Smith, Sport Industry.
  • Men’s Lacrosse - Clifford Blanchard IV, Kinesiology (master's); Jack DeSantis, Marketing; Gabriel Galbraith, Business Economics;
  • Men’s Soccer - Christopher Dowling, Business Economics; Devyn Etling, Kinesiology (master's); Xavier Green, Environment, Economy, Development and Sustainability; Samuel Mason, Marketing; Chaise Thiel, Operations Management.
  • Men’s Swim and Dive - Semuede Andreis, Computer and Information Science; John Sampson, Social Sciences Air Transportation.
  • Men’s Tennis - Andrew Lutschaunig, Finance; Jake Van Emburgh, Public Management (certificate); Matej Vocel, Sport Industry.
  • Men’s Track and Field - Donnie James, Consumer and Family Financial Services; Praise Olatoke, Sport Industry.
  • Pistol - Shrenik Jain, Data Analytics.
  • Softball - Kaitlyn Coffman, Speech and Hearing Science.
  • Synchronized Swimming - Ava Lichter, Communications.
  • Women’s Basketball - Rikki Harris, Human Development and Family Science; Taylor Mikesell, Sociology; Braxtin Miller, Sport Industry.
  • Women’s Gymnastics - Raina Malas, Political Science; Zoe Schweitzer, Sport Industry.
  • Women’s Hockey - Clair DeGeorge, Bioethics (master's).
  • Women’s Lacrosse - Sophia Baez, Kinesiology (master's).
  • Women’s Soccer - Talani Barnett, Human Development and Family Science; Kamryn Davis, Biology; Madison Lowe, Kinesiology (master's).
  • Women’s Tennis - Irina Cantos Siemers, Communications.
  • Women’s Volleyball - Mia Grunze, Kinesiology (master's); Reilly MacNeill, Sport Industry; Adria Powell, Biology.
  • Wrestling - Cade Hepner, Consumer and Family Financial Services; Ethan Smith, Human Resource Management (master’s).

-----

Get your Ohio State football and basketball tickets from SI Tickets. Also, be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

Scroll to Continue

Read More

You may also like:

Former Arizona State LS John Ferlmann Transferring To Ohio State

2024 Arizona QB Dylan Raiola Decommits From Ohio State

Ohio State Freshman TE Bennett Christian Loses Black Stripe

How Jeremiah Smith's Commitment Impacts Ohio State’s 2024 Recruiting Class

Report: NCAA Will Not Count Bowl Games Toward Redshirt Status

Ohio State Officially Unveils 2002 Throwback Uniforms For Peach Bowl

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!
Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
Follow Andrew Lind on Twitter: @AndrewMLind
Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNow_FN
Follow BuckeyesNow on Instagram: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!

In This Article (1)

Ohio State Buckeyes
Ohio State Buckeyes

Justice Sueing
Basketball

Ohio State Falls To North Carolina In Overtime, 89-84

By Andrew Lind
John-Ferlmann
Football

Former Arizona State LS John Ferlmann Transferring To Ohio State

By Andrew Lind
50. Dylan Raiola
Football

2024 Arizona QB Dylan Raiola Decommits From Ohio State

By Andrew Lind
50. Bennett Christian
Football

Ohio State Freshman TE Bennett Christian Loses Black Stripe

By Andrew Lind
Brian Hartline, Carnell Tate, Jeremiah Smith, Brandon Inniss and Keenan Bailey
Football

How Jeremiah Smith's Commitment Impacts Ohio State’s 2024 Recruiting Class

By Andrew Lind
14. Teradja Mitchell
Football

Report: NCAA Will Not Count Bowl Games Toward Redshirt Status

By Andrew Lind
Ohio-State-Peach-Bowl-Uniform
Football

Ohio State Officially Unveils 2002 Throwback Uniforms For Peach Bowl Against Georgia

By Andrew Lind
Lincoln Kienholz
Football

How Lincoln Kienholz's Commitment Impacts Ohio State’s 2023 Recruiting Class

By Andrew Lind