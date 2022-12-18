49 Ohio State Student-Athletes To Receive Degrees During Autumn Commencement

Forty-nine current and former student-athletes are set to receive their diplomas during Ohio State’s autumn commencement at the Schottenstein Center on Sunday afternoon.

There are six current football players among those graduating, including wide receiver Kamryn Babb, offensive linemen Paris Johnson and Ryan Smith, defensive ends Tyler Friday and Zach Harrison and safety Ronnie Hickman.

Former running back Marcus Crowley, who medically retired in the spring after suffering two significant knee injuries during his three-year career with the Buckeyes, will also receive his bachelor's degree.

Other notable student-athletes graduating on Sunday include swimmer Semuede Andreis and tennis players Irina Cantos Siemers and Matej Vocel, who were named All-Americans in their respective sports.

Commencement will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday and will be streamed on Ohio State’s official website. The full list of graduates can be found below, listed alphabetically by sport:

Baseball - Casey Maniglia , Accounting; Drew Reckart ; Human Development and Family Science.

, Accounting; ; Human Development and Family Science. Cheerleading - Julia Aepli , Logistics Management and Finance; Emily Gramza , Health Sciences; Garrett Raney , Construction Systems Management.

, Logistics Management and Finance; , Health Sciences; , Construction Systems Management. Fencing - Shanvanth Arnipalli , Environmental Science.

, Environmental Science. Field Hockey - Emma Goldean , Biology; Beatrice Maloney , Finance.

, Biology; , Finance. Football - Kamryn Babb , Kinesiology (master’s); Marcus Crowley , Human Development and Family Science; Tyler Friday , Communications; Zach Harrison , Criminology; Ronnie Hickman , Human Development and Family Science; Paris Johnson , Journalism; Ryan Smith , Sport Industry.

, Kinesiology (master’s); , Human Development and Family Science; , Communications; , Criminology; , Human Development and Family Science; , Journalism; , Sport Industry. Men’s Lacrosse - Clifford Blanchard IV , Kinesiology (master's); Jack DeSantis , Marketing; Gabriel Galbraith , Business Economics;

, Kinesiology (master's); , Marketing; , Business Economics; Men’s Soccer - Christopher Dowling , Business Economics; Devyn Etling , Kinesiology (master's); Xavier Green , Environment, Economy, Development and Sustainability; Samuel Mason , Marketing; Chaise Thiel , Operations Management.

, Business Economics; , Kinesiology (master's); , Environment, Economy, Development and Sustainability; , Marketing; , Operations Management. Men’s Swim and Dive - Semuede Andreis , Computer and Information Science; John Sampson , Social Sciences Air Transportation.

, Computer and Information Science; , Social Sciences Air Transportation. Men’s Tennis - Andrew Lutschaunig , Finance; Jake Van Emburgh , Public Management (certificate); Matej Vocel , Sport Industry.

, Finance; , Public Management (certificate); , Sport Industry. Men’s Track and Field - Donnie James , Consumer and Family Financial Services; Praise Olatoke , Sport Industry.

, Consumer and Family Financial Services; , Sport Industry. Pistol - Shrenik Jain , Data Analytics.

, Data Analytics. Softball - Kaitlyn Coffman , Speech and Hearing Science.

, Speech and Hearing Science. Synchronized Swimming - Ava Lichter , Communications.

, Communications. Women’s Basketball - Rikki Harris , Human Development and Family Science; Taylor Mikesell , Sociology; Braxtin Miller , Sport Industry.

, Human Development and Family Science; , Sociology; , Sport Industry. Women’s Gymnastics - Raina Malas , Political Science; Zoe Schweitzer , Sport Industry.

, Political Science; , Sport Industry. Women’s Hockey - Clair DeGeorge , Bioethics (master's).

, Bioethics (master's). Women’s Lacrosse - Sophia Baez , Kinesiology (master's).

, Kinesiology (master's). Women’s Soccer - Talani Barnett , Human Development and Family Science; Kamryn Davis , Biology; Madison Lowe , Kinesiology (master's).

, Human Development and Family Science; , Biology; , Kinesiology (master's). Women’s Tennis - Irina Cantos Siemers , Communications.

, Communications. Women’s Volleyball - Mia Grunze , Kinesiology (master's); Reilly MacNeill , Sport Industry; Adria Powell , Biology.

, Kinesiology (master's); , Sport Industry; , Biology. Wrestling - Cade Hepner, Consumer and Family Financial Services; Ethan Smith, Human Resource Management (master’s).

