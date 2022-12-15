Forty names, games, teams and minutiae making news this bowl season (endless AT&T commercials sold separately):

Bowl Season: Let the Crapshoot Begin

We will all watch, of course. Because it’s football and it’s the holidays, and we are powerless to resist the siren song of a 2:30 p.m. ET kickoff on a Monday afternoon from Myrtle Beach. (Would you rather be at the mall elbowing past other panicked shoppers at that time? No, you would not.) Who among us wants to miss our first opportunity in eight years to see Rice play in a bowl game? The Dash understands.

The true daredevils will bet on the games. This is like throwing money into a tornado and hoping it swirls back around to you. In an unpredictable sport, nothing is less certain than a bunch of bowls that are missing coaches and key players as teams begin to transition from the 2022 season to life thereafter.

Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports

There are at least nine schools with lame-duck or interim head coaches. There are scads of player opt-outs to consider, plus others who might be on a decreased workload agreement in exchange for participating. Outside of the College Football Playoff games, the stakes are exactly what each team—heck, each individual player—wants to make of them. The buy-in is completely situational.

So keep that in mind as you watch some teams no-show and others show up strong. One group might be highly motivated to see a vat of mayonnaise dumped on its head coach, and another might not. Let’s get on to the Dash rundown:

All times are Eastern.

BAHAMAS BOWL (1): Miami (Ohio) vs. UAB

When: 11:30 a.m. Dec. 16.

Where: Nassau, Bahamas.

Spread, according to the SI Sportsbook: UAB by 11.

Chaos Meter: Low. If you want to transfer from either of these schools, don’t do it before a free trip to the Bahamas.

Better Helmet: UAB. Miami has a perfectly serviceable red M, but it’s hard to beat a fire-breathing dragon.

Historic Note: The inaugural Bahamas Bowl, in 2014, remains one of the most bonkers bowl games of all time. Western Kentucky defeated Central Michigan 49–48, but not until it stopped a two-point conversion for the win on the final play after the Chippewas scored 34 unanswered points in the fourth quarter. The final touchdown was a bomb followed by three laterals for the score. If the Chips had converted the two-pointer, the Cooper Rush to Jesse Kroll to Deon Butler to Courtney Williams to Titus Davis touchdown would be remembered forever.

Dash Pick: UAB 28, Miami 16. DeWayne McBride, the national leader in rushing yards per game at 155.7, will feast on a RedHawks defense that gave up 465 yards on the ground in the final two games. Also, UAB has a defensive lineman named Fish McWilliams, which could be an advantage for the Blazers playing this close to the ocean.

CURE BOWL (2): UTSA vs. Troy

When: 3 p.m. Dec. 16.

Where: Orlando.

Spread: Troy by 1.

Chaos Meter: Low for the moment, but the coaching carousel hasn’t come to a halt yet, and both coaches are rising talents. UTSA coach Jeff Traylor had his name mentioned for a couple of jobs but remains with the Roadrunners—as does his quarterback, Frank Harris, who announced that he will be back in 2023 for a sixth year. Troy coach Jon Sumrall probably had the best year of any first-time coach in FBS.

Better Helmet: UTSA. You have to appreciate the long bill and steely gaze of the Roadrunner.

Historic Note: Coastal Carolina receiver Greg Latushko was on the roster as a walk-on for two seasons before even recording any statistics, and three seasons before recording a catch. Then in the 2020 Cure Bowl against Liberty, he caught the only two touchdowns of what would be a six-year career to help the Chanticleers get the game into overtime. Liberty won, 37–34.

Dash Pick: Troy 28, UTSA 26. Great matchup of strengths here: The Trojans are eighth nationally in scoring defense and haven’t allowed more than 27 points in 10 straight games; the Roadrunners are 12th nationally in scoring offense and haven’t put up fewer than 30 in 10 straight games. Go with the champion of the tougher conference (Sun Belt over C-USA).

FENWAY BOWL (3): Louisville vs. Cincinnati

When: 11 a.m. Dec. 17.

Where: Boston

Spread: Louisville by 1.5.

Chaos Meter: Hahahaha. The needle is buried on this one and has been since Louisville coach Scott Satterfield left to become … the Cincinnati coach last week. (He will not coach or attend the bowl game.) Both teams are led by interim coaches, and Louisville’s isn’t even a coach. It’s former NFL star Deion Branch, who was named the program’s director of player development last January. But with the staff turnover from those following Satterfield and others leaving for different jobs, the former Patriots wide receiver has an interesting homecoming opportunity. As of last Thursday, Louisville athletic director Josh Heird said he didn’t even know who would call plays for the bowl. Oh, and the Cardinals also will be without starting QB Malik Cunningham, who turned pro.

Better Helmet: Cincinnati. Both helmets are pretty good, but Louisville loses points for the cardinal having teeth.

Historic Note: Louisville has never played any other FBS opponent as many times as it has played Cincinnati (53 meetings), and the Bearcats have only played Miami (Ohio) more than they’ve played Louisville. From 1966 to ’92, they played every season. But the two haven’t met since 2013, the season before the Cardinals joined the Atlantic Coast Conference, which is why two schools 100 miles apart now have to adjourn to Boston to play.

Dash Pick: Cincinnati 22, Louisville 17. Anyone who bets this game is also willing to bet on the amount of rainfall in Poughkeepsie in April. There is absolutely no way of knowing what will transpire—but at least the Bearcats have a shred of coaching continuity in interim Kerry Coombs, who has been on the UC staff all season.

CELEBRATION BOWL (4): Jackson State vs. North Carolina Central

When: 12 p.m. Dec. 17.

Where: Atlanta

Spread: Jackson State by 14.

Chaos Meter: High. Deion Sanders is coaching this game for JSU, even though he has already begun his tenure at Colorado and is planning to take several of his Jackson State players with him. The Tigers have motivation to try to finish an undefeated season, but is that enough to keep the program’s short-timers locked in?

Better Helmet: Jackson State. The chrome helmets get the edge over the NC Central Eagle, which looks too much like it came directly off a corporate drawing board.

Historic Note: The last game Coach Prime lost was this game last year, when his favored Jackson State team was routed by 6–5 South Carolina State, 31–10.

Dash Pick: Jackson State 34, North Carolina Central 16. The Tigers are not only undefeated, they’ve had only one game decided by single digits. That was an eight-point win over Campbell—a team that beat NC Central by 30. Even a distracted Jackson State team should have way too much firepower and talent for the Eagles to contend with.

LAS VEGAS BOWL (5): Florida vs. Oregon State

When: 2:30 p.m. Dec. 17.

Where: Las Vegas, believe it or not.

Spread: Oregon State by 10.

Chaos Meter: High. Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson has turned pro and will miss the bowl game, and he has company from offensive lineman O’Cyrus Torrence and linebacker Ventrell Miller. Backup QB Jalen Kitna was dismissed from the team after being arrested on child pornography charges. Jack Miller III, a former Ohio State transfer who has not thrown a pass this season, is the next man up. But keep this in mind: Last year Oregon State faced a backup QB in a bowl game who had never thrown a collegiate pass and wound up losing.

Better Helmet: Oregon State. Florida’s refusal to put an actual alligator on its helmet remains an abiding disappointment. OSU’s beaver has appropriately prominent buck teeth.

Historic Note: If you take the College Football Playoff and BCS championship games out of the mix, this is the first SEC vs. Pac-12 bowl game since the 1989 Freedom Bowl, in which Washington routed Florida 34–7. The two leagues are tied 7-7-1 against each other in bowls, with the first meeting in the ’35 Rose Bowl (Alabama 29, Stanford 13).

Dash Pick: Oregon State 30, Florida 17. The Beavers are a productive running team that ended the season on a three-game winning streak, including an upset of Oregon. The Gators lost their last two games and have been vulnerable against the run. Combine that matchup with Florida’s current quarterback desert, and this sets up extremely well for Oregon State to get a 10th win for just the third time in program history.

JIMMY KIMMEL LA BOWL (6): Washington State vs. Fresno State

When: 3:30 p.m. Dec. 17.

Where: Los Angeles.

Spread: Fresno State by 3.5.

Chaos Meter: High for the Cougars, low for the Bulldogs. After the departure of his defensive coordinator, Washington State head coach Jake Dickert will take over that unit. He’ll be without top tackler Daiyan Henley, who turned pro, and the Wazzu offense is missing three of its top four receivers.

Better Helmet: Not an aesthetically pleasing matchup. The Dash will take Fresno’s script “Bulldogs” over the trying-too-hard logo Washington State has stuck with for many years.

Historic Note: In the august, one-year history of the L.A. Bowl, the Mountain West is 1–0 vs. the Pac-12. Last year Utah State upset Oregon State as a seven-point underdog, winning by 11. But the star of the game was Jimmy Camel, the bowl’s semi-sorta mascot, which vomited during a mascot race.

Dash Pick: Fresno State 27, Washington State 16. The Cougars haven’t beaten an FBS team with a winning record this season. They won’t start now. Fresno is steaming into this game on an eight-game winning streak, including an authoritative beating of Boise State on the blue turf to win the Mountain West championship.