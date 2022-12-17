Ohio State freshman tight end Bennett Christian lost his black stripe following Friday evening's practice at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center, signifying his status as an official member of the team.

“This guy’s matured a lot over the season and he’s helped us every step of the journey,” director of player development C.J. Barnett told the team.

A former four-star prospect from Acworth (Ga.) Allatoona, Christian was one of 11 early enrollees who participated in spring practice. He then appeared in two games this fall, including nine offensive snaps in the win over Toledo and special teams in the victory at Michigan State.

Christian, who was considered the 20th-best tight end and No. 408 prospect overall in the class of 2022, now becomes the third player to shed his stripe during bowl practices, joining freshman defensive end Omari Abor and freshman offensive lineman Carson Hinzman.

“I just want to thank God for letting me out here with you guys,” Christian said. “Shoutout squad three, shoutout Coach (Kevin) Wilson, Coach (Keenan Bailey), Coach (Tim) Hinton. Shoutout the older guys. Go Bucks!”

Overall, the 6-foot-5 and 245-pound Christian is the 19th member of the Buckeyes’ 2022 recruiting class to shed his black stripe. He’s the first tight end to lose his stripe since redshirt freshman and walk-on Zak Herbstreit had his removed on Aug. 17.

That leaves wide receiver Caleb Burton, offensive linemen George Fitzpatrick, Avery Henry and Tegra Tshabola and linebacker Gabe Powers as the only scholarship freshmen who have not lost their stripe with exactly two weeks until the Peach Bowl against Georgia.

