Former Ohio State S Jordan Fuller Wins Super Bowl LVI With Los Angeles Rams

Fuller was the Rams' leading tackler during the regular season but missed the playoffs with an ankle injury.

Although he missed the playoffs with a season-ending ankle injury, former Ohio State safety Jordan Fuller won a ring on Sunday evening as the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20, in Super Bowl LVI.

Fuller, who is in his second year with the Rams after being selected in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, recorded a team-leading 113 tackles, five pass break ups, one interception and one tackle for a loss in 16 games this season. He suffered an ankle injury in the regular season finale against the San Francisco 49ers that required surgery and sidelined him for Los Angeles’ playoff run.

Fuller’s impact goes beyond the stats, as well, as he was named a team captain by his peers before the season started and served as the team’s defensive signal-caller. He was also nominated for the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award, which is presented each year to a player who best demonstrates on-field sportsmanship, respect for the game and integrity in competition.

A former four-star prospect from Old Tappan, N.J., Fuller was a three-time academic All-American and two-time team captain during his four-year career with the Buckeyes from 2016-19. He recorded 224 tackles, 10 pass break ups and five interceptions in 53 games, including 40 starts.

Fuller becomes the 33rd former Ohio State player to win a rng in the 44th Super Bowl to feature at least one former Buckeye. That list includes:

Matt Snell (III)

(III) Jim Tyrer (IV)

(IV) Bob Vogel (V)

(V) Paul Warfield (VII, VIII)

(VII, VIII) Jack Tatum (XI, XV)

(XI, XV) Morris Bradshaw (XI)

(XI) Neil Colzie (XI)

(XI) John Frank (XIX, XXIII)

(XIX, XXIII) Shaun Gayle (XX)

(XX) Mike Tomczak (XX)

(XX) Pepper Johnson (XXI, XXV)

(XXI, XXV) William Roberts (XXI, XXV)

(XXI, XXV) Jim Lachey (XXVI)

(XXVI) Tito Paul (XXXIII)

(XXXIII) Joe Germaine (XXXIV)

(XXXIV) Orlando Pace (XXXIV)

(XXXIV) Lorenzo Styles (XXXIV)

(XXXIV) Mike Vrabel (XXXVI, XXXVIII, XXXIX)

(XXXVI, XXXVIII, XXXIX) Rickey Dudley (XXXVII)

(XXXVII) Tom Tupa (XXXVII)

(XXXVII) Santonio Holmes (XLIII)

(XLIII) Malcolm Jenkins (XLVI, LII)

(XLVI, LII) Will Smith (XLVI)

(XLVI) A.J. Hawk (XLV)

(XLV) Ryan Pickett (XLV)

(XLV) Matt Wilhelm (XLV)

(XLV) Jake Ballard (XLVI)

(XLVI) Jim Cordle (XVLI)

(XVLI) Nate Ebner (XLIX, LI, LIII)

(XLIX, LI, LIII) Bradley Roby (50)

(50) John Simon (LIII)

(LIII) Darron Lee (LIV)

(LIV) Jordan Fuller (LVI)

