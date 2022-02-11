Former Ohio State Player, Assistant Mike Vrabel Named 2021 NFL Coach Of The Year

Vrabel led the Tennessee Titans to a 12-5 record and the No. 1 seed in the AFC this season.

Former Ohio State defensive lineman and assistant coach Mike Vrabel was named the 2021 NFL Coach of the Year during the 11th annual NFL Honors awards ceremony on Thursday night.

Vrabel, who played for the Buckeyes from 1993-96 and then returned to his alma mater to coach the linebackers in 2011 and defensive line in 2012-13, just wrapped up his fourth season as the head coach of the Tennessee Titans.

He’s led the franchise to a 43-27 record, including three playoff appearances and two AFC South titles. HIs .614 winning percentage ranks as the highest in franchise history among coaches with at least four seasons, which also includes their time as the Houston and Tennessee Oilers.

Vrabel guided the Titans to a 12-5 regular season and the AFC’s No. 1 seed this season, though they fell in the divisional round to the Cincinnati Bengals. He was also named the league’s coach of the year by the Professional Football Writers of America.

He is the third former Ohio State assistant coach to be named the NFL Coach of The Year by the Associated Press, joining former defensive backs coaches Dom Capers (1982-83) and Lovie Smith (1995) in 1996 and 2005, respectively.

Former head coach Paul Brown also won the award in 1970.

