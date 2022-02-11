Ohio State DE Cormontae Hamilton No Longer With Football Program

Hamilton played just 83 snaps for the Buckeyes over the last two seasons after moving from tight end.

As first reported by Lettermen Row and subsequently confirmed by BuckeyesNow through a team spokesperson, redshirt junior defensive end Cormontae Hamilton is no longer with the Ohio State football program.

A former three-star prospect from Memphis (Tenn.) Whitehaven, Hamilton notably took a 12-hour Greyhound bus ride to Columbus in order to earn an offer from the Buckeyes during the 2019 recruiting cycle. He then committed just five days later.

After redshirting as a freshman, Hamilton switched from tight end to defensive end, effectively trading spots with classmate Cade Stover. He played just 83 defensive snaps and made the occasional appearance on special teams over the next two seasons, recording six tackles, four tackles for loss and two sacks.

Hamilton has not yet entered his name into the transfer and no reason for his departure was given, but he’ll have three years of eligibility remaining if he continues his college career elsewhere, including the extra season granted to all student-athletes amid the pandemic.

Ohio State now sits at 91 scholarship players, six over the 85-man limit. There are seven defensive ends on that list, including fifth-year seniors Tyler Friday and Javontae Jean-Baptiste; senior Zach Harrison; sophomores Jack Sawyer and J.T. Tuimoloau; and incoming freshmen Kenyatta Jackson and Omari Abor.

