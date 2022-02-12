Former Ohio State HC Urban Meyer’s Chophouse Sold, Will Rebrand

The restaurant made headlines this past fall when Meyer was filmed acting inappropriately with a woman who is not his wife.

As first reported by The Columbus Dispatch, the steakhouse bearing the name of former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer has been sold to a private investment group and will rebrand in the coming weeks.

Urban Chophouse, a joint venture between Meyer and restauranteur Chris Corso, opened last May in the Short North district of Columbus. It was their second venture together, as they previously opened Urban Meyer’s Pint House in Dublin.

“One Hospitality has sold Urban Chophouse in the Short North to a private investment group with local roots here in Columbus,” the restaurant’s website reads. “One Hospitality, in partnership with the investment group, will continue to make sure Chophouse remains the premiere dining and entertainment spot in Greater Columbus offering the highest level of standards.

“One Hospitality is committed to consistently working to improve our neighborhood and city and has absolute confidence that the new management along with our current incredible team will take Chophouse to an even higher level.”

According to Awful Announcing’s Ben Koo, the new investment group includes Shawn Shahnazi, who previously owned the Monarch Restaurant and Cocktail Lounge in the Short North before it closed in 2020. It’s unclear at this time if the sale of the steakhouse – which will operate under the name Chophouse 614 – will affect the pint house, however.

Meyer, who coached the Buckeyes from 2012-18 and led the program to a win in the inaugural College Football Playoff National Championship, made headlines this past fall when a viral video showed him acting inappropriately with a woman who is not his wife at Urban’s Chophouse.

He was also involved in a number of other off-field incidents during his lone season with the Jacksonville Jaguars, including that he allegedly kicked former Jacksonville kicker Josh Lambo during a preseason practice and that he belittled his assistant coaches and players.

Meyer was ultimately fired in December as the Jaguars limped to a 2-11 record with him at the helm.

-----

-----

-----

