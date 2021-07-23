Dallas Cowboys Expected To Sign Former Ohio State S Malik Hooker

Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBuckeyes In the NFLBasketballNewsRecruitingSI.com
Search

Dallas Cowboys Expected To Sign Former Ohio State Safety Malik Hooker

The former first-round pick missed all but two games last season with a torn Achilles.
Author:
Publish date:

According to multiple reports, the Dallas Cowboys are on the verge of signing former Ohio State safety Malik Hooker, assuming he passes a physical during his visit on Friday.

The 6-foot-1 and 214-pound Hooker was a first-round pick (No. 15 overall) of the Indianapolis Colts in the 2017 NFL Draft and recorded 124 tackles and seven interceptions in four seasons with franchise. He dealt with numerous injuries, though, as a torn ACL and MCL cut short his rookie campaign while a torn Achilles limited him to just two games last fall.

The Colts did not exercise Hooker’s fifth-year option heading into last season, making him a free agent. In addition to the Cowboys, he also visited the Miami Dolphins and Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason.

A former three-star prospect from New Castle, Pa., Hooker was a unanimous All-American during his only season as a starter with the Buckeyes in 2016. He finished the year second in the country with seven interceptions, including three that he returned for a touchdown.

The 25-year-old Hooker, who is the older brother of Ohio State junior safety Marcus Hooker, will soon be one of five former Buckeyes on the Cowboys’ roster, joining running back Ezekiel Elliott, long snapper Jake McQuaide and wide receivers Johnnie Dixon and Noah Brown.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State Scheduled To Open Preseason Football Camp On Aug. 3

Ohio State, USC Transfer LB Palaie Gaoteote Awaiting Eligibility Decision

Ohio State S Marcus Hooker Reinstated Following Suspension For OVI Arrest

Former Ohio State WR Michael Thomas To Miss Start Of NFL Season After Surgery

Ohio State TE Jeremy Ruckert Named To John Mackey Award Watch List

Big Ten Plans To Rotate Site Of Conference Championship Game

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!
Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind
Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI
Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook

Malik Hooker
Football

Dallas Cowboys Expected To Sign Former Ohio State S Malik Hooker

Ryan Day
Football

Ohio State Scheduled To Open Preseason Football Camp On Aug. 3

Palaie Gaoteote
Football

Ohio State, USC Transfer LB Palaie Gaoteote Awaiting Eligibility Decision

Marcus Hooker
Football

Ohio State S Marcus Hooker Reinstated Following Suspension For OVI Arrest

Michael Thomas
Football

Former Ohio State WR Michael Thomas To Miss Start Of NFL Season After Surgery

Jeremy Ruckert
Football

Ohio State TE Jeremy Ruckert Named To John Mackey Award Watch List

Lucas Oil Stadium
Football

Big Ten Plans To Rotate Site Of Conference Championship Game

Jim Harbaugh
Football

Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh Vows To Beat Ohio State "Or Die Trying"