Former Ohio State, Current Alabama WR Jameson Williams Declares For 2022 NFL Draft

Williams caught 79 passes for 1,572 yards and 15 touchdowns to lead Alabama to the national title game this season.

As expected following a breakout junior season this fall, former Ohio State and current Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams declared for the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday afternoon.

“First, thank God for making all this possible,” Williams said in a note posted to Instagram. “Mom, Dad, my brothers and sisters, thank you for everything. Y’all always have my back since Day 1 and wouldn’t be here without y’all.

"Coach (Nick) Saban and Coach (Holmon) Wiggins, thank you for believing in me and the opportunity to show what I can do. My brothers, we been through it all. Wish it could have ended differently but it’s nothing but up from here.

“Bama fans, thank y’all for welcoming me and making Tuscaloosa home for me and my family. With all that being said, I am starting the next chapter and taking my talents to the 2022 NFL Draft.”

A former four-star prospect from St. Louis, Williams caught 15 passes for 266 yards and three touchdowns in two seasons with the Buckeyes but was passed on the depth chart by Jaxon Smith-Njigba and entered his name into the transfer portal last April

After choosing the Crimson Tide in April, Williams went on to have the most productive season of his career. He caught 79 passes for 1,572 yards and 15 touchdowns and was named a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award, which was ultimately won by Pittsburgh wide receiver Jordan Addison.

Williams is projected to be a first-round pick in April’s draft, though he tore his ACL in the national championship loss to Georgia and has a lengthy recovery ahead of him, as the typical recovery time is eight to 12 months.

