Ohio State Freshman OL Ben Christman Loses Black Stripe

Offensive lineman Ben Christman became the 21st member of Ohio State’s 2021 recruiting class to have his black stripe removed, doing so following Tuesday evening’s practice at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center.

“This guy got humbled early, so he changed his approach to the weight room, the field and film – and it’s paid off,” assistant strength and conditioning coach Chris Fenelon said.

The 6-foot-6 and 315-pound Christman came to Columbus as a four-star prospect from Richfield (Ohio) Revere, where he was considered the seventh-best interior lineman in the country. He enrolled n classes in January and participated in spring practice, but has not yet appeared in a game to this point in his career.

“First off, I just want to thank God. I wouldn’t be in this position without him,” Christman said as fifth-year senior and team captain Thayer Munford removed the stripe from his helmet. “I just want to thank everyone in this huddle for pushing me to get better. I’m proud to be a part of the brotherhood.

“I want to give a special shoutout to the entire strength coaching staff, my o-line unit, Coach (Greg Studrawa) and Coach Kennedy (Cook). Go Bucks!”

With Christman shedding his stripe on Tuesday, there are just two scholarship true freshmen who still have theirs, including quarterback Quinn Ewers and safety Jaylen Johnson. Ewers joined the program in August after reclassifying, while Johnson suffered a torn ACL during preseason camp.

