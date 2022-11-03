After making his first career start in Saturday’s 44-31 win at Penn State, Ohio State redshirt freshman long snapper Mason Arnold had his black stripe removed following Wednesday’s practice at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center.

“It’s a little nerve-racking having your long snapper going into that environment in State College for his first game,” head coach Ryan Day said during his radio show on Thursday afternoon. “I can’t tell you I slept very well the night before, but he executed very well and got his black stripe off. He earned it.”

The Tampa, Fla., native was thrust into action after seventh-year senior Bradley Robinson suffered a knee injury in the 54-10 win over Iowa on Oct. 22. He then snapped the ball 12 times against the Nittany Lions, including nine field goal or extra point opportunities and three punts.

“I want to thank all of y’all for welcoming me into the brotherhood,” Arnold told his teammates on Wednesday night. “Shoutout to Coach (Mickey Marotti) and the strength staff for getting me right. Shoutout to Brad and the (special teams unit). Go Bucks!”

More News From Sports Illustrated: College Football Schedule | College Football Playoff Ranking Reactions | How A 12-Team Playoff Would Look After First Rankings | Tennessee, Georgia Prep For Classic Clash

Arnold becomes the 21st player to shed his black stripe since the start of fall camp, joining a pair of fellow walk-ons in tight end Zak Herbstreit and wide receiver Joop Mitchell, who shed theirs in August. That number includes two transfers in running back Chip Trayanum and safety Tanner McCalister and 16 true freshmen.

Day added that the Buckeyes expect Arnold to be the long snapper for the rest of the season with Robinson injured, while redshirt freshman Max Lomonico will also travel with the team for Saturday's game at Northwestern (12 p.m. on ABC).

-----

Get your Ohio State football tickets from SI Tickets. Also, be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Consistency Key To More Playing Time For Ohio State DT Tyleik Williams

CB Jordan Hancock's Role Increasing After Return From Hamstring Injury

Ohio State's Emeka Egbuka, Paris Johnson, Denzel Burke Preview Northwestern

Northwestern Represents Cheapest Tickets Of Season For Ohio State Fans

Ohio State's Paris Johnson Named Lombardi Award Semifinalist

Former Ohio State DT Dre’Mont Jones Named AFC Defensive Player Of The Week

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew Lind on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Follow BuckeyesNow on Instagram: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!