Ohio State cornerback Jordan Hancock expected to play a signifiant role in the secondary this season, but he suffered a hamstring injury in fall camp that put those plans on hold for the first six games.

Now back to full strength, the sophomore has played 46 defensive snaps the last two weeks and is feeling more comfortable as the Buckeyes look to increase his role at a position that has been hindered by injuries and a lack of scholarship players.

“It feels good (to be back out there),” Hancock said on Wednesday evening. “I probably took it for granted before I was injured, but now being back, I’m extremely grateful, extremely blessed. It was a long process, but I want to thank the strength staff, the training staff for really believing in me and helping me get back on the field.”

Like any young player, Hancock acknowledged he used to be less excited about the daily grind being a high-level student-athlete. But after having the game taken away from him for a brief period of time, he now has a renewed attitude toward practice.

“It’s frustrating, but having a good support (system), people that believe in me and put their all into me kind of helps the process,” Hancock said. “I’m just blessed to be out here because I could be injured or I could just not be doing anything, so you can’t take those days for granted.”

The staff took every precaution with Hancock, who was practicing with the team for several weeks before he finally returned to action. He said that plus his dedication in the film room made it easier for him to adjust to the speed of the game and gave him the confidence to have an impact right out of the gate.

“It’s a process,” defensive coordinator Jim Knowles said on Tuesday. “I haven’t been a baseball coach, but it’s like a pitcher. That’s why they call it a pitch count because a guy can taper off as the game goes if he hasn’t built up that stamina. We’re gradually increasing him and looking for more reps from him this week.”

