Ohio State defensive tackle Tyleik Williams flashed as a true freshman last fall, recording 16 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and five sacks in 12 games, and many expected him to take his game to another level this season.

He didn’t quite have the same impact through the first seven games, though, leading some to wonder why he was playing so few snaps. But that changed in a big way in Saturday’s win at Penn State, and it all started with practice.

“He’s got really freakish athletic ability for his size, but it’s just been about developing consistency in practice so that he earns those reps and opportunities,” defensive coordinator Jim Knowles said on Tuesday. “I always knew he had the ability.”

More News From Sports Illustrated: College Football Scoreboard | SI's Top 10: Tennessee Keeps Making Its Case | Players Brawl In Tunnel Following Michigan's Win Over Michigan State | USC's Lincoln Riley Fumes After Pac-12 Officiating Disaster

Williams played a season-high 30 snaps against the Nittany Lions and he made two critical stops on the opening drive of the second half. That includes a sack, as well as a tackle for loss on 4th-and-2 from the Buckeyes’ 19-yard line, which kept Penn State from adding to its one-point lead.

“Definitely a big momentum change,” Williams said during his media availability on Wednesday. “That was a big stop … I’m trying to do that every week. Control what I can control and make the best of the opportunities I get.”

Head coach Ryan Day also noted on Tuesday that Williams has been practicing better as of late, and he’ll get more opportunities each week if he continues to be consistent. That’s something Williams recognizes he needs to improve upon, as well.

“It’s true,” Williams said. “In practice, I’ve got to show more. It’s not one play, 10 plays off, another play. I’ve got to do every play, every play, every play and just show them what I can really do.”

-----

Get your Ohio State football tickets from SI Tickets. Also, be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Cornerback Jordan Hancock's Role Increasing After Return From Hamstring Injury

Ohio State's Emeka Egbuka, Paris Johnson, Denzel Burke Preview Northwestern

Northwestern Represents Cheapest Tickets Of Season For Ohio State Fans

Ohio State's Paris Johnson Named Lombardi Award Semifinalist

Former Ohio State DT Dre’Mont Jones Named AFC Defensive Player Of The Week

Ohio State No. 2 In Initial College Football Playoff Rankings

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew Lind on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Follow BuckeyesNow on Instagram: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!