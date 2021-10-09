Halftime Analysis: Ohio State Pounding Maryland Through 30 Minutes

Here are some halftime thoughts as the Buckeyes have raced way out in front of Maryland.

Halftime Score: Ohio State 35, Maryland 10

For the second week in a row, C.J. Stroud has looked absolutely unstoppable for Ohio State. He is 15-of-19 for 241 yards at halftime, connecting on three TD passes to Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave and TreVeyon Henderson. Henderson and Master Teague also ran for scores. The Buckeyes scored on every first half drive today, with the exception of the kneel down to end half.

Perhaps more important than Stroud's continued development and growing confidence is the fact that the Buckeyes are giving a little breathing room to their defense for a third straight game. Ohio State raced out to a 21-3 lead just three minutes into the start of the second quarter.

Defensively, I've been pretty impressed with Ohio State's front seven so far. Teradja Mitchell, Tommy Eichenberg, Steele Chambers have all made really good tackles from their linebacking spot. Zach Harrison is exploding off the snap and making life difficult in the backfield, as is Jack Sawyer and Antwuan Jackson. As a unit, the Silver Bullets played a nice style of bend-but-don't-break. After giving up a field goal on the first drive, they allowed just seven total points over their next four total chances - including forcing a turnover on downs deep in their own end.

They also set the tone early. After the Buckeye defense came up with a big sack on third down to stall a Terrapin drive, the offense responded with a lengthy 17-play, 88-yard drive to open up their scoring. That drive was the longest scoring drive for Ohio State since 2015, when they had a 17-play drive against Hawaii. It's been 142 games since a longer drive, dating back to a 19-play scoring drive against Wisconsin in 2010.

Dating back to last week's game at Rutgers, that's now 12 consecutive offensive drives that C.J. Stroud has led the team up the field for a score (11 TD's and a field goal).

