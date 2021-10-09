Live Updates: No. 7 Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Maryland Terrapins

Live stats, information and analysis from Columbus as the seventh-ranked Buckeyes take on Maryland at Ohio Stadium.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One more game for the Ohio State Buckeyes before the mid-season bye week and it's a Big Ten home-opener with the Maryland Terrapins in town. Ohio State has never lost to Maryland and is playing the Terps for the first time in two years after last season's game was cancelled because of CoVID-19.

BE SURE TO REFRESH YOUR BROWSER FOR THE VERY LATEST UPDATES!

Pregame

Julian Fleming and Demario McCall, who are both listed as game-time decisions today against Maryland, are on the field for warm-ups.

Ohio State takes the field:

The Buckeyes have headed back to the locker room. 45 minutes until kickoff.

C.J. Stroud, Kyle McCord, Jack Miller and Quinn Ewers all rotate throwing deep balls during warm ups.

The officials for today's game:

Referee: Michael Cannon



Umpire: Ken Zelmanski



Linesman: Bruce Keeling



Line Judge: Jeff Meslow



Back Judge: Robert Smith Jr.



Field Judge: Stephen Hassel



Side Judge: John Hayes



Center Judge: Bryan Banks

Ohio State defensive end Tyreke Smith is going through pre-game warm ups. The senior is listed as a game-time decision vs. Maryland.

One hour until kick, and the fog over the 'Shoe has started to disperse. A cloudy day that will reach 81 degrees!

We are under 90 minutes to kickoff. The specialists, running backs and tight ends have emerged from the locker room to begin stretching. Many of Maryland's players have also started to take the field. No one is in pads yet.

The Buckeyes have concluded Skull Session and the Buckeye walk and are now making their way into the stadium.

The tailgating scene is active this morning as fans file their way into the 'Shoe for pregame.

3 Gallery 3 Images

Game Preview: Ohio State Carrying Momentum Into Homecoming Game Against Maryland

After opening Big Ten play with road games at Minnesota and Rutgers, Ohio State hosts Maryland on Saturday in its first home game of the season against a conference opponent.

The Buckeyes are coming off their most complete game of the season, as quarterback C.J. Stroud threw a career-high five touchdown passes in a 52-13 win against the Scarlet Knights last weekend. The defense pitched in, too, intercepting three passes and even returning one for a score.

The Terrapins, meanwhile, turned the ball over seven times in a disastrous 51-14 loss to Iowa at home last weekend. That includes five interceptions from quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, who was otherwise impressive in his first four starts of the season.

Of course, Ohio State would love to head into its open week with the momentum of another convincing win. But head coach Ryan Day hopes his team doesn’t overlook this Maryland team, which – much like Rutgers one week ago – is much improved compared to years past.

“I don’t even want to talk about that,” Day said during his lightning round media availability on Thursday afternoon. “I really just want to focus on this game right here and just maximizing today and just worrying about exactly Saturday.

"I really want to focus on just playing really great on Saturday and not what’s coming next. Let’s just focus on winning this game and finding a way to win this game however it looks, and then we’ll go from there.”

Major Storylines

Last year’s scheduled meeting between the Buckeyes and Terrapins was cancelled because of a coronavirus outbreak within the Maryland program. It was one of three games that Ohio State did not play under such circumstances (at Illinois, vs. Michigan).

The Buckeyes are averaging 58.3 pointes per game in six games against the Terrapins, who average just 22.3 points per contest. That includes a 52-51 overtime win for Ohio State in 2018.

Ohio State secondary coach Matt Barnes was Maryland’s special teams coordinator and linebackers coach for three seasons (2016-18). He actually took over defensive play-calling duties midway through his final season with the program, similar to how he calls the plays for the Buckeyes this year instead of defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs.

The Buckeyes lead the nation in total offense with 555.6 yards per game and in yards per play with 8.57. They’re also fourth in scoring with 45.0 points per game.

Ohio State has now won 10 consecutive conference road games by double digits, a Big Ten record. The 2018 game at Maryland was the last single-digit conference road win.

Ohio State has three players on its roster from Maryland, including defensive tackle Taron Vincent (Baltimore), linebacker Mitchell Melton (Silver Spring) and safety Bryson Shaw (Eldersburg). Shaw said during his press conference this week that he was a fan of the Terrapins growing up, though more so their basketball program.

A total of 27 true and redshirt freshmen were among the 74-man travel roster for the game at Rutgers. All but four saw action against the Scarlet Knights.

How to Watch/Stream, Listen to Ohio State vs. Maryland

Television: FOX

Streaming: fuboTV (get a 7-day free trial)

Announcers: Aaron Goldsmith (play-by-play), Brock Huard (analyst), Bruce Feldman (sideline reporter)

Local Radio: Ohio State Sports Network from Learfield IMG College

Flagship: WBNS 97.1 The Fan

Announcers: Paul Keels (play-by-play), Jim Lachey (analyst), Matt Andrews (sideline reporter), Skip Mosic (pregame/halftime/postgame host and producer)

BIG TEN Schedule (Week 6)

All times eastern

Maryland at No. 7 Ohio State, 12 p.m.. FOX

No. 11 Michigan State at Rutgers, 12 p.m., Big Ten Network

Wisconsin at Illinois, 3:30 p.m., Big Ten Network

No. 4 Penn State at No. 3 Iowa, 4:00 p.m., FOX

No. 9 Michigan at Nebraska, 7:30 p.m., ABC

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

What To Watch For In Week 6 Of The 2021 College Football Season

Ryan Day Thinks Ohio State Is “A Very Different Team” Than Start Of Season

How to Watch: No. 7 Ohio State Buckeyes Vs. Maryland Terrapins

Ohio State S Jantzen Dunn Suffered Long-Term Injury Against Rutgers

Jack Sawyer Believes Ohio State's Freshman Class "Going To Be Scary" In Future

Ohio State DE J.T. Tuimoloau Exceeding Personal Expectations As Freshman

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!