Haskell Garrett Using Extra Season of Eligibility, Announces Return to Columbus

From a potentially life-threatening injury to an All-American campaign, Ohio State’s star defensive tackle will use his extra season of eligibility to return for the 2021 season.

Haskell Garrett almost didn’t have a 2020 season. He did, he was a star and now he’s coming back for one more year.

Garrett announced via a Twitter video on Tuesday evening that he will take the extra season of eligibility offered by the NCAA to senior student-athletes. His return will give a major boost to the Buckeye defense and the line.

“2020 was a crazy year,” Garrett said in his video. “Not only did I go through trials and tribulations but our team did. Throughout a lot of prayer and self-talk and conversations with my family, we have decided to return for another year at The Ohio State. See you soon and Go Bucks!”

On August 30, Garrett was shot in the cheek when he was trying to break up a fight near campus. Questions swirled whether he would be able to play this season or not, but he returned in time for the season opener against Nebraska on October 24 and went on to have an unforgettable season.

He finished with 20 tackles, four tackles-for-loss for 13 yards, two sacks for nine yards and one interception in the end zone that went for a touchdown. Garrett was named third-team All-Big Ten and a second-team All-American by the Associated Press, The Sporting News and Walter Camp, making him a consensus All-American this year.

