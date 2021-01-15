Ryan Stamper Leaving Ohio State to Join Urban Meyer

Stamper appears to be the only member of the current Ohio State staff to be joining Meyer in Jacksonville.

The Ohio State Buckeyes are expecting their staff to remain largely intact from Urban Meyer's hire down in Jacksonville, but Meyer indicated during his press conference this afternoon that one person would likely come with him.

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, that person is assistant AD for player development Ryan Stamper. Stamper will be the director of player assessment for the Jaguars. He is a Jacksonville native and played for Meyer at Florida during his college days before working for the former Buckeye coach.

"I talked to Gene (Smith) and I talked to coach (Ryan) Day and I won’t (raid their staff)," Meyer said on Friday afternoon. "I’m not there yet. That’s the best infrastructure in college sports. I’m not touching, there might be one that will leave, but I’m not going to do that to that organization. Ohio State is home to those guys now.”

Stamper was instrumental in developing Ohio State's players as young men and keeping them on track with academics. He was the brainchild behind Real Life Wednesday's with the Buckeyes, a program which helped the current Buckeyes prepare for their futures beyond the playing field. The program featured a speaker series and job fairs, and he helped the players create resumes, learn how to interview for jobs and help place them in internships.

Stamper was a 2-time captain for Meyer at Florida and now returns to his hometown, but his legacy at Ohio State will be felt for a long time to come.

