How to Watch: No. 9 Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Tulsa Golden Hurricane

Here's how you can watch the Buckeyes play this weekend.

Ohio State and Tulsa are ready to kick off Saturday's contest at the Horseshoe. Tulsa is playing with house money - nobody expects them to come in and beat the Buckeyes. But they just played a very competitive game with Oklahoma State last weekend and they won't back down from the challenge.

Meanwhile, the Scarlet and Gray need to put together a memorable performance. As our coaching analyst Tommy Zagorski said in our game preview podcast ... "cold-blooded execution." The Silver Bullets need to come out and fly all over the field and silence Tulsa's offensive attack. The Buckeye offense will play another good defense this week, but it should be fun to watch C.J. Stroud and his talented group of skill position players explode for big plays.

Here's how you can follow along as the Buckeyes play a Golden Hurricane team they haven't seen in five seasons.

How to Watch/Stream, Listen to Ohio State vs. Oregon

Television: FS1

Streaming: fuboTV (get a 7-day free trial)

Announcers: Tim Brando (play-by-play), Spencer Tillman (analyst)

Local Radio: Ohio State Sports Network from Learfield IMG College

Flagship: WBNS 97.1 The Fan

Announcers: Paul Keels (play-by-play), Jim Lachey (analyst), Matt Andrews (sideline reporter), Skip Mosic (pregame/halftime/postgame host and producer)

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Is It Time To Panic About The Ohio State Defense?

Buckeye Breakdown Podcast: Preview and Prediction for Ohio State vs. Tulsa

Buckeye Breakdown Podcast: Inside The Numbers as Ohio State Prepares for Tulsa

Major Takeaways from Ryan Day's Press Conference After Oregon Loss

Absent From First Two Games, Ohio State CB Sevyn Banks "Not Too Injured To Play"

Ohio State Safety Josh Proctor Out For Season Following Surgery On Leg Injury

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Brendan on Twitter: @BrendanGulick22

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook