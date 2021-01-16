Josh Myers Announces He is Turning Pro

The Buckeye captain has told his fans on social media that he's going to enter the NFL Draft.

Ohio State center and captain Josh Myers has announced his intentions to enter the NFL Draft and turn professional.

Myers and the rest of his teammates had the opportunity to return for another season if they wanted because the NCAA granted all players a "free year" during the pandemic. But Myers graduated in December with a degree in social work, and even though he's a fourth-year junior, he decided to try and capitalize on an NFL future.

Myers was easily one of the most well-liked Buckeyes in 2020. He was voted a captain and was a Rimington Trophy finalist (the award given to the nation's top center. He was a first team All-Big Ten selection and his presence was especially missed during the Michigan State when he missed the game with CoVID.

With his departure, the interior of the Buckeye offensive line is going to likely change considerably. Right guard Wyatt Davis is also expected to declare for the draft, meaning there will be at least two new offensive linemen next fall in Columbus. Harry Miller, Matthew Jones and Luke Wypler are the most likely candidates to replace Myers at center.

