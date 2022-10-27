Ohio State’s Ryan Day Shares Final Thoughts On Penn State During Radio Show

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day made his weekly appearance on 97.1 The Fan on Thursday afternoon, then met with the media for approximately 15 minutes for a lighting round to preview Saturday’s game at Penn State.

The following is a bullet-point recap of everything Day had to say:

Ryan Day Radio Show

Day said he thought the team responded well after the fumble return for a touchdown, the second game in a row they faced early adversity. Said they need a fast start on the road this week.

Day noted the defense has a good rhythm going, that they’re playing with decisiveness and confidence, and that resulted in a season-high six forced turnovers on Saturday.

Day said linebacker Tommy Eichenberg has “taken the reins” in terms of leadership on the defense. Said it was good to see him smile after the pick-six against the Hawkeyes.

has “taken the reins” in terms of leadership on the defense. Said it was good to see him smile after the pick-six against the Hawkeyes. Day noted how giving up a first down against a team like Iowa would take an extra two or three minutes off the clock, whereas Penn State plays faster. It’s still important for them to get off the field, though.

Day said it was good to see wide receiver Julian Fleming make the 79-yard touchdown reception and noted how it was difficult for him to haul it in because of where the sun was positioned on the play.

make the 79-yard touchdown reception and noted how it was difficult for him to haul it in because of where the sun was positioned on the play. More on Fleming: “I think he’s been playing physical, and he’s a deep threat.” Noted how he’s been involved in the run game because of his blocking abilities, as well.

Day said wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba did some good things in his first game back from a lingering hamstring injury, though he noted his fumble was a result of still getting his feet under him after missing time.

did some good things in his first game back from a lingering hamstring injury, though he noted his fumble was a result of still getting his feet under him after missing time. Asked about halftime adjustments, Day said, “The first thing we do is hit the restroom.” They then jumped into what they needed to do on offense and defense coming out for the third quarter.

Day said offensive line coach Justin Frye knew the play Iowa was going to run on the strip sack, so it was especially frustrating that the Buckeyes weren’t able to execute on that play.

knew the play Iowa was going to run on the strip sack, so it was especially frustrating that the Buckeyes weren’t able to execute on that play. On some of the struggles on offense, particularly in the run game: “It was one or two things on each play, so we went back to work this week to get it fixed.”

Day noted they’re always in contact with the officials on the sideline, and they get feedback on whether or not they should challenge a play or if it’s already been reviewed, such as quarterback C.J. Stroud ’s interception.

’s interception. On the importance of the kicking game on the road this week, with kicker Noah Ruggles coming off a 4-for-4 performances: “Points are going to be critical. It could come down to one play or one point.”

Day said they would have Chip Trayanum as a running back out of high school, so they’re confident in his switch from linebacker. “He just wants to help the team.” Said he’s assimilated well after transferring from Arizona State.

as a running back out of high school, so they’re confident in his switch from linebacker. “He just wants to help the team.” Said he’s assimilated well after transferring from Arizona State. “When you look at the schedule every year and map out your road to Indianapolis, a big part of it is beating Penn State.” Said the Nittany Lions are well-coached and it’ll be a great environment.

Day said playing only their second road game in late October is “very unique.” With it being a noon game, they have to wake up early and have a lot of juice, as opposed to waiting around all day for a night game.

Day said they’re familiar with Penn State quarterbacks Sean Clifford and Drew Allar , who are from Cincinnati and Media, respectively. Said Clifford plays well within the offense while Allar “has a good future ahead of him.”

and , who are from Cincinnati and Media, respectively. Said Clifford plays well within the offense while Allar “has a good future ahead of him.” Day said wakeup for a noon game is roughly 7:30 a.m. That’s followed by meetings, a meal, walkthrough and a final glimpse at film before heading to the stadium from the hotel.

Day said Lathan Ransom deserved to be named a semifinalist for the Thorpe Award, but that will happen for guys across the team so long as they play well and continue to win.

deserved to be named a semifinalist for the Thorpe Award, but that will happen for guys across the team so long as they play well and continue to win. Day said being the backup quarterback isn’t easy to do because you’re one step away but also feel like you aren’t close to playing at all. Said Kyle McCord has grown this year and got some first-team reps this week with Stroud having a day off.

has grown this year and got some first-team reps this week with Stroud having a day off. Day said safety Ronnie Hickman graded out really well against Iowa, though he didn’t make a ton of plays in the game. “He did exactly what he was supposed to do last week, and I think he’s playing at a high level.”

graded out really well against Iowa, though he didn’t make a ton of plays in the game. “He did exactly what he was supposed to do last week, and I think he’s playing at a high level.” Day said the scout team has been giving the first-team offense and defense good looks in practice, which allows them to get an accurate depiction of what they’ll see on Saturday rather than being able to get away with something that might not work on game day.

Day said it’s great to get players back in the rhythm of going to in-person classes rather than doing online classes like they were doing during the pandemic.

Day said Stroud has seen a lot in 20 career starts, including great wins and a lot of individual success, but has stayed grounded. Said his success is a result of his preparation during the week.

On the lack of fans at Penn State in the 2020 matchup in Happy Valley, but having music piped in and having to wear a mask during the pandemic: “It was very difficult, very frustrating and strange.”

Day was asked about missing the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards show in 2019 to recruit Stroud, which he said early in the week resulted in a fine: “It was well worth it.”

Ryan Day Lightning Round

Asked for his thoughts on Penn State’s offense, which will be the best they’ve faced this season, Day noted that they go up against their own offense each day: “How we compete each other in practice really reflects how we play on Saturday.”

Day reiterated the importance of beating Penn State each year and how that impacts the goal of making it to the Big Ten Championship Game. Said there is some great history between the two programs, mentioning 2017 and 2018 in particular.

Day declined to share any injury updates on Smith-Njigba and deferred to Saturday’s availability report. Added the conversation is about getting him ready for bigger games later in the season, but “I’m going to leave it up to the doctors.”

Day said the true freshmen wide receivers are getting better each week. Noted how some of them, including Kojo Antwi , are getting involved on special teams. “It’ll be nice to see some of those guys come on.”

, are getting involved on special teams. “It’ll be nice to see some of those guys come on.” Day credited offensive guard Donovan Jackson for how he responded to the aforementioned mistake that led to a fumble return for a touchdown, as well as the whole offensive line as a whole.

for how he responded to the aforementioned mistake that led to a fumble return for a touchdown, as well as the whole offensive line as a whole. More on Fleming: “He’s been healthy and he’s really taken care of his body.” Mentioned his overall approach and leadership. “Now you’re seeing the best version of Julian.”

Day said Jackson, who is in his first year as a starter, is “going to be star” and has a “really bright future ahead of him” given his approach to the game, his mentality and his level of talent.

