Buckeyes Disrupt Rutgers Fake Punt, Henderson Scores Two Plays Later, Add Denzel Burke Pick-Six

Ohio State was ready for Rutgers trick plays right out of the gate, and they quickly made the Scarlet Knights pay for it.

Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me. Isn't that how the old saying goes?

Last year, the Buckeyes dominated Rutgers in the first half and looked to be cruising to a victory. But Rutgers duped, dazzled and trick-played their way back into the game and made the final score a much tighter margin.

Ohio State expected similar antics in 2021 and made the most of it right away.

Rutgers lined up to punt from just on its side of the field after its first drive stalled. In perhaps the least surprising manner, the Scarlet Knights called a fake punt and tried to catch Ohio State napping. But the Buckeye special teams unit was very well-prepared for the play - in fact, Cameron Martinez almost came up with an interception.

So Ohio State took over in great field position. After dumping off a short pass to tight end Jeremy Ruckert, C.J. Stroud handed the ball to his true freshman tailback TreVeyon Henderson ... who promptly went 44 yards (untouched) to the house.

With the Buckeyes leading 7-0, Denzel Burke intercepted the second play of the ensuing drive and brought it back for a touchdown. It's Burke's first career pick and Noah Vedral's first interception thrown this season.

This marked a third consecutive week that Ohio State brought an interception back for a touchdown, something they haven't done since 2016.

