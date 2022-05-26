Skip to main content

Kickoff Times, Networks Announced For Several Ohio State Games This Fall

The Buckeyes will open the season with two night games in the first three weeks.

Ohio State announced on Thursday afternoon the kickoff times and networks for several games this fall, including home matchups against Arkansas State, Toledo and Rutgers.

The Buckeyes open the season at home on Sept. 3 against Notre Dame, which was previously announced as a 7:30 p.m. kickoff on ABC. That's followed by the first-ever meeting with the Red Wolves on Sept. 10, with kickoff set for 12 p.m. on Big Ten Network.

Ohio State welcomes the Rockets to Ohio Stadium on Sept. 17, with a 7 p.m. kickoff on FOX giving the program its second night game in three weeks. The Buckeyes then host Wisconsin on Sept. 24, which does not yet have a kickoff time but will be broadcast by ABC.

The five-game homestand to begin the season comes to an close when Rutgers travels to Columbus on Oct. 1. Kickoff against the Scarlet Knights is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. on a to-be-determined network.

Ohio State previously announced the annual rivalry game with Michigan on Nov. 26 will kick off in its traditional time slot of 12 p.m. on FOX.

Additionally, the Big Ten Championship Game is set for 8 p.m. on FOX at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Dec. 3. The only year it wasn't a night game was 2020, when it kicked off at 12 p.m. amid the pandemic.

Ohio State's 2022 Schedule

Sept. 3 - Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m. on ABC
Sept. 10 - Arkansas State, 12 p.m. on BTN
Sept. 17 - Toledo, 7 p.m. on FOX
Sept. 24 - Wisconsin, TBD on ABC
Oct. 1 - Rutgers, 3:30 p.m. on TBD
Oct. 8 - at Michigan State, TBD
Oct. 22 - Iowa, TBD
Oct. 29 - at Penn State, TBD
Nov. 5 - at Northwestern, TBD
Nov. 12 - Indiana, TBD
Nov. 19 - at Maryland, TBD
Nov. 26 - Michigan, 12 p.m. on FOX
Dec. 3 - Big Ten Championship, 8 p.m. on FOX

