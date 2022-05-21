Ohio State’s Thayer Munford Appreciates Chance To Compete With Las Vegas Raiders

Munford fell in the draft but landed with an organization that has a glaring need along the offensive line.

Heading into last month’s NFL Draft, former Ohio State offensive tackle Thayer Munford was projected to a be a fourth-round pick by most analysts. Yet, he fell all the way to the seventh round, where he was selected by the Las Vegas Raiders with the No. 238 overall pick.

“I know I’m better than where I got drafted,” Munford told reporters during a post-draft interview. ““It’s just a nerve-racking experience for me because I didn’t know if I was going to be a free agent or not get drafted at all.

“I was just sitting there thinking to myself, ‘Wow, what’s my plan after this?’ When I got that call, that really changed my whole perspective of everything. It’s a blessing to be a part of this organization. I don’t have any words for it.”

Munford was a four-year starter for the Buckeyes, playing three years at left tackle before moving to left guard as a fifth-year senior.

That versatility is something the Raiders valued general manager Dave Ziegler and head coach Josh McDaniels looked to address their most glaring weakness by drafting Munford and Memphis interior lineman Dylan Parham in the third round.

“I told them, ‘If you need me to play right tackle, right guard, left guard, left tackle, I’ll play those positions,’” Munford said. “I told them I want to win, I want to help this team win. To be honest, I don’t care what position I’m playing. I’m just happy to be a Raider. I’m just happy to be a part of this organization that’s giving me a chance to compete.”

