Ohio State Student Football Season Tickets On Sale This Week

Students have the opportunity to purchase full season or Big Ten-only ticket packages.

The Ohio State athletic department announced on Monday that students will have the opportunity to purchase football season tickets beginning this afternoon.

Ticket sales begin on Monday at 3 p.m. for Rank 4 (seniors), Tuesday at 3 p.m. for Rank 3 (juniors), Wednesday at 3 p.m. for Rank 2 (sophomores) and Thursday at 3 p.m. for Rank 1 (freshmen).

Two packages will be available, including the full eight-game home schedule and the five-game Big Ten slate. Home matchups include Notre Dame on Sept. 3, Arkansas State on Sept. 10, Toledo on Sept. 17, Wisconsin on Sept. 24, Rutgers on Oct. 1, Iowa on Oct. 22, Indiana on Nov. 12 and Michigan on Nov. 26.

Approximately 19,700 full season ticket packages will be sold, an increase from previous seasons, though the press release cautioned they are still expected to sell out quickly. Roughly 6,500 tickets will be sold as part of the Big Ten-only package, meanwhile.

Students should have already received an email alerting them to the time and date of their ordering window. Additional ticket information can be found on the Buckeyes’ official website.

-----

-----

-----

