Ohio State’s Ryan Day, Jim Knowles Discuss Fall Camp Progress

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day and defensive coordinator Jim Knowles met with the media for more than an hour on Monday morning to discuss the Buckeyes’ progress during fall camp, share some injury updates and much more ahead of the Sept. 3 season opener against Notre Dame.

Below is brief recap of what the two coaches had to say:

Day

and : “They’re bigger, they’re strong, they’re more experienced. I’m really impressed with both of those guys and I think they’re going to have great seasons.” On the defense: “They’re playing with great confidence. They’re playing with great energy.” Said that new coordinator Jim Knowles has tailored the scheme to the talent Ohio State has. “That’s the sign of a good college football coach.”

has tailored the scheme to the talent Ohio State has. “That’s the sign of a good college football coach.” Day said the Buckeyes have installed most of Knowles’ scheme. “The goal is to be at full force at the end of next week.”

“The pressure should be felt (in practice) during the week,” therefore the game should come easy to the players. “You play to the level of your training.”

Despite some injury concerns at cornerback, Day expects everyone to be ready for the season opener. “We’re in decent shape.”

and freshman . “I think both of those guys have practiced their tails off.” Said if they continue to practice the way they do, they’ll see playing time. “They’re getting close.” Day noted fall semester classes start tomorrow, so their schedule will change as a result. It will be similar to how it is during the season, rather than the first three weeks of fall camp. Added they’ll start focusing on the Fighting Irish, too.

Day said they plan to rotate on defense, allowing players who aren’t starters to have a role.

Day on the Big Ten media rights deal: “I think it’s exciting. Everybody involved has done an unbelievable job.” Added he doesn’t focus on much outside of the team, though.

Day said they are at 85 scholarship players, though he won’t say if any walk-ons have been given a scholarship. By our count, they’re at 84 with USC transfer kicker Parker Lewis , though there was no update on his status.

, though there was no update on his status. Day said fifth-year senior wide receiver Kamryn Babb suffered another setback with his knee, but “not a setback that is going to cost him the whole year.” Hope to have him back in a couple weeks.

suffered another setback with his knee, but “not a setback that is going to cost him the whole year.” Hope to have him back in a couple weeks. Day said freshman running back Dallan Hayden has been “drinking through a firehose” following a season-ending injury to Evan Pryor. “We’ve been really impressed with Dallan … If he continues to grow, we’re going to trust putting him in the game.”

has been “drinking through a firehose” following a season-ending injury to Evan Pryor. “We’ve been really impressed with Dallan … If he continues to grow, we’re going to trust putting him in the game.” Day said Arizona State transfer linebacker DeaMonte Trayanum has gotten some reps at running back in practice. He played there for the Sun Devils the last two seasons and could be used in an emergency.

has gotten some reps at running back in practice. He played there for the Sun Devils the last two seasons and could be used in an emergency. Day said he’s been really impressed with tight ends Cade Stover and Mitch Rossi , who have had “very productive camps.” Added wide receiver Julian Fleming , defensive tackle Taron Vincent and safety Ronnie Hickman as players who have taken a strong step forward in the preseason.

and , who have had “very productive camps.” Added wide receiver , defensive tackle and safety as players who have taken a strong step forward in the preseason. Day said “no comment” when asked if there are any freshman that could play a significant role. “I learned my lesson (with that in the past).”

Day said wide receivers coach Brian Hartline ’s history as a player here and in the NFL has given him credibility with players and recruits, but that didn’t guarantee he was going to be a good coach.

’s history as a player here and in the NFL has given him credibility with players and recruits, but that didn’t guarantee he was going to be a good coach. On sophomore quarterback Kyle McCord , who has made strides during the spring and fall: “He’s got to keep building and keep grinding, but he’s one step away.”

, who has made strides during the spring and fall: “He’s got to keep building and keep grinding, but he’s one step away.” Day said he had conversations with former linebacker James Laurinaitis , who is on the staff at Notre Dame, about doing the same at Ohio State. Added he has a lot of respect for him.

, who is on the staff at Notre Dame, about doing the same at Ohio State. Added he has a lot of respect for him. Day said it’s “unique” that Notre Dame faced Oklahoma State and Knowles’ defense, though he wasn’t there, in the Fiesta Bowl. Doesn’t know if that gives them any sort of advantage, though.

Day believes the team got tougher during fall camp, practiced very hard, improved their discipline and got better across the board. “I think we made some progress in those areas.”

“I think we have a better idea of what we have going into the first game this year.”

On the balancing act of giving quarterback C.J. Stroud a lot of information but not putting too much on him in his second year as a starter: “That’s something we keep a close eye on.”

Knowles

On Tuimoloau and Sawyer: “You should expect to see them in a lot of different places” in the defensive scheme.

Knowles said they’re at about 75 percent in installing his scheme. “I’m real comfortable with where we’re at.” Said it’s mostly about gearing it to their opponent from here on.

Knowles added they’re farther along than he expected and that he never anticipated getting to 100 percent by the season. “We have been able to create competitive situations against what is arguably the best offense and best offensive coaches in the country. That’s a big deal.”

Knowles said he doesn’t have any concerns about the defense, especially with the cornerbacks getting healthy. “I feel good about what we have.”

On Johnson: “He’s put himself in a position where we’d feel comfortable putting him in the game.”

Knows said he has no issue with defensive line coach Larry Johnson rotating guys up front, though he doesn’t like to do so on the back end.

Knowles said he isn’t sure if sophomore cornerback Jordan Hancock will be available against the Fighting Irish. “That’s above my pay grade.”

will be available against the Fighting Irish. “That’s above my pay grade.” Asked if he sleeps well leading up to the season, Knowles said he “never sleep(s) well, so that doesn’t really matter.”

On redshirt sophomore safety Lathan Ransom : “He’s decisive. I call it pulling the trigger (but) he just goes.” Said he’s had an exceptional camp and is the only player to earn the Silver Bullet of the Day honor twice this preseason. “He just stands out on the field in how he operates.”

: “He’s decisive. I call it pulling the trigger (but) he just goes.” Said he’s had an exceptional camp and is the only player to earn the Silver Bullet of the Day honor twice this preseason. “He just stands out on the field in how he operates.” “What has surprised me most is how quickly they pick things up.” Said many of the players on the defense have a bad taste in their mouths from last season. “They want to be great.”

Knowles said they don’t talk about the last few seasons at all because he wasn’t here, but they do talk about reviving the Silver Bullet defense. “Everything else at The Ohio State (University) is top five. Why shouldn’t the defense be?”

On redshirt junior linebacker Tommy Eichenberg : “He’s ahead of everyone I’ve ad in terms of the pace he’s picked up (the defensive scheme).” Said he is very focused and everyone around him picks up on that, too.

: “He’s ahead of everyone I’ve ad in terms of the pace he’s picked up (the defensive scheme).” Said he is very focused and everyone around him picks up on that, too. Knowles said they have more depth here in Columbus than he’s had in any of his past stops, so more people will be able to play.

On redshirt sophomore safety and team captain Kourt Williams , who he said is a rare player who could be a linebacker and a safety. “It doesn’t give away your hand as much.”

, who he said is a rare player who could be a linebacker and a safety. “It doesn’t give away your hand as much.” Knowles said they have made “a lot of progress” with the hybrid defensive end/linebacker spot known as the Jack position, but it’s “not quite there yet.” Added it could take the whole season before they determine if someone can handle the calls he makes in that spot.

On how to defend Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer : “You have to have someone who has size, someone who can get his hands on him early because you don’t want him to run free.”

: “You have to have someone who has size, someone who can get his hands on him early because you don’t want him to run free.” Knowles once again likened Stroud to former quarterback Eli Manning , who he went up against in practice at Ole Miss in 2003. “He’s really the best I’ve ever seen in terms of how he handles (what the defense throws at him) … I’m glad he’s on my side and I don’t have to play him.”

, who he went up against in practice at Ole Miss in 2003. “He’s really the best I’ve ever seen in terms of how he handles (what the defense throws at him) … I’m glad he’s on my side and I don’t have to play him.” Asked if anyone has stood out to him over the last few weeks, Knowles said he feels “we are so deep and so talented” that you can name any of the players. “You’re going to see a lot of guys play and a lot of guys make plays.”

Knowles doesn’t know if Notre Dame has an advantage by playing against his defense in the Fiesta Bowl, but gives him some information on how they attacked it. “I know it’s good for me to be able to see that.”

