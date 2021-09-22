Ohio State LB Dallas Gant Enters Name Into Transfer Portal

The senior from Toledo played just six defensive snaps for the Buckeyes over the last two games.

As first reported by On3’s Matt Zenitz and subsequently confirmed by BuckeyesNow, Ohio State senior linebacker Dallas Gant has entered his name into the transfer portal.

The 6-foot-3 and 235-pound Gant came to Columbus as a four-star prospect from Toledo St. John’s Jesuit and seemingly bided his time behind established upperclassmen for the last three years, just like classmates Teradja Mitchell and K'Vaughan Pope.

Gant was expected to step into a starting role this fall with the Buckeyes replacing their top four players at the position. However, that did not happen, as he dealt with a foot injury that kept him out of spring practice and limited him during fall camp.

In fact, Gant has played just 47 total defensive snaps this season, including just five against Oregon and one against Tulsa. He’s also appeared on the Buckeyes’ punt team, recording 10 total tackles.

Gant finishes his Ohio State career with 54 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and one pass break ups across 36 games. His decision comes after just three games, which means he can redshirt this fall and have two seasons of eligibility remaining at his new school after the NCAA granted an extra year to all student-athletes amid the pandemic.

Gant becomes the sixth player to leave the program in search of playing time elsewhere since the end of last season, joining wide receivers Mookie Cooper (Missouri) and Jameson Williams (Alabama), offensive linemen Max Wray (Colorado) and Ryan Jacoby (Pittsburgh) and cornerback Tyreke Johnson (Nebraska).

