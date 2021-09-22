Former Ohio State QB Justin Fields To Start For Chicago Bears Against Cleveland Browns

The 11th overall pick in this year’s draft gets the call in place of injured starter Andy Dalton.

With Andy Dalton sidelined by injury, Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy announced on Wednesday that former Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields will get his first career start on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns.

"Justin’s going to be our starter,” Nagy said. “His prep basically starts right now.”

Fields, the 11th overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft, replaced Dalton when he suffered a non-contact knee injury in the second quarter of last weekend’s 20-17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. He finished the game 6-for-13 passing for 60 yards with one interception, while also carrying the ball 10 times for 31 yards.

Fields has played in both games so far this season, scoring his first career touchdown on a three-yard run in the season-opening loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sept. 12. He also completed both of his pass attempts for 10 yards.

Kickoff for Sunday's game in Cleveland is set for 1 p.m. on FOX. It will be Fields' 11th game in the state of Ohio, where he is 10-0 as a starter.

"This is a part of the business and so now it's a great opportunity for Justin and for all of us as a staff to be able to take this thing and see where he goes with this," Nagy said.

