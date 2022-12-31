Skip to main content

Get Your Last Minute Tickets To Ohio State-Georgia Peach Bowl Matchup

The Buckeyes and Bulldogs will kick off at 8 p.m. with a spot in the national championship on the line.
  Author:
  Publish date:

With just over two hours until kickoff in Atlanta, the price of tickets for Ohio State’s College Football Playoff semifinal matchup with Georgia at the Peach Bowl are coming down quickly.

The get-in price for tonight’s game was well over $400 when the matchup was announced in December, but as of 5:45 p.m. on Saturday, the cheapest tickets were $278 apiece on SI Tickets.

That number figures to drop as game time between the fourth-ranked Buckeyes and defending national champion Bulldogs approaches, as well. Don’t forget that all purchases on SI Tickets come with a flat $10 fee.

The winner of tonight’s game will take on either No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 TCU in the national championship in Los Angeles on Jan. 9. The Horned Frogs currently lead the Wolverines at halftime of the Fiesta Bowl, 21-6.

