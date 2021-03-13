FootballBuckeyes In the NFLBasketballNewsRecruitingSI.com
Ohio State Football Lifts One Week CoVID-19 Pause Earlier Than Expected

Ohio State previously announced Tuesday that the facility would be closed for one week because of an increase of coronavirus cases within the building.
Ohio State has lifted the 1-week pause on team activities three days ahead of schedule.

On Tuesday March 9, the Buckeyes announced that they were closing the Woody Hayes Athletic Center after an increase in positive CoVID-19 cases within the building. But Friday afternoon, Bill Rabinowitz of the Columbus Dispatch reported that the Buckeyes were getting back in the building and a school spokesperson has since confirmed that to be true.

"We did allow players who’ve tested negative multiple times this week to return to small group workouts and individual workouts at the Woody today," the spokesperson told BuckeyesNow.

Ohio State is still working through the tail end of its winter workouts. The Buckeyes are scheduled to begin spring practice on March 19 and the spring game is scheduled for April 17.

The Buckeyes are scheduled to open the season Thursday, Sept. 2 at Minnesota. Their home-opener is the following week against the Oregon Ducks.

