Ohio State Announces Plans for 2021 Spring Practice

The Buckeyes will take the field on March 19 and have 15 practices ahead of their spring game on April 17.

The Ohio State Buckeyes officially set their spring practice schedule this week.

As winter workouts are wrapping up, the Scarlet and Gray officially start spring ball on March 19 and will play the annual spring game at Ohio Stadium on April 17. According to the athletic communications staff, the Buckeyes haven't yet decided if fans will be allowed to attend the spring game.

Ohio State is allowed 15 spring practices. Those previously mentioned dates mean the Buckeyes will be on the field 15 times over the course of one month.

Ohio State will also host its annual pro day on March 30 for its NFL Draft prospects. 14 former Buckeyes received invites to the virtual NFL Scouting Combine this year.

Meanwhile, Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith said last week that he wasn't sure if the Buckeyes would be able to host fans during the spring game, but that they would not be selling tickets to the general public either way. If OSU is allowed to have some fans in the stands, Smith says he hopes they can show their appreciation to the front line workers during the CoVID-19 crisis by allowing them to attend.

“If we’re allowed to have fans, we will not have a ticketed event,” Smith said last week on a conference call with season-ticket holders. “It will not be one where we’ll charge. My hope is that we’ll have an opportunity to develop a strategy to recognize our front line people; our nurses, our doctors, our custodians, our bus drivers and all those people who have made so many sacrifices for us for a long time now. That would be my hope, is that we could come up with a strategy to recognize them and invite them to the spring game and of course, obviously the parents of our student-athletes. That’s kind of right now my thinking, but we’ve got a ways to go before we get to that point.”

