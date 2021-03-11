Jim Mora Jr. Praises Justin Fields, Says He's Ready for Big NFL Future

The former NFL and NCAA head coach told BuckeyesNow that Fields has what it takes to have a fabulous professional career.

Ohio State has a history of elite quarterback play over the last 20 years, but for whatever reason, most of those stars haven't translated to the same level of success at the NFL level.

J.T. Barrett, Braxton Miller, Dwayne Haskins (the jury is still out here, but he's not off to a great start), Terrelle Pryor, Troy Smith ... they've all posted incredible numbers as Ohio State signal-callers, but none have translated to NFL-stardom.

Justin Fields will try to break that trend.

Former NFL and NCAA head coach Jim Mora Jr. told me this week why he thinks Fields has such a high ceiling and why his game is NFL-ready.

There were times this past season where Fields looked like perhaps he would be the No. 1 pick in the draft. The first three games of the season, the Michigan State game and the Clemson game come to mind.

Admittedly, there were also times where it looked like where he might be better off staying in school another year. He certainly had a tough time against Indiana and in the Big Ten Championship game against Northwestern.

But Mora likes his dual threat ability and points to most successful NFL quarterbacks now can hurt you with their legs just as often as their arms. He praised Fields for the way he protects the ball and for his touchdown-to-interception ratio.

Check out what else Mora had to say in the video above - and please subscribe to our YouTube channel for more coverage of the Buckeyes.

