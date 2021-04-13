Ohio State LB Reid Carrico Has Black Stripe Removed

Following the lead of wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State linebacker Reid Carrico also had his black stripe removed following practice on Tuesday.

“This next guy still has a long way to go, but he’s been trending upward all spring ball,” assistant strength and conditioning coach Chris Fenelon said. “This guy goes hard, he plays physical and I love to see what he’s going to do in the future.”

The 6-foot-2 and 228-pound Carrico was a four-star prospect from Ironton, where he became the first player ever to be named the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Southeast District Player of the Year on offense and defense in the same season after he recorded 56 tackles, 17 tackles for loss and four sacks and rushed for 1,544 yards and 25 touchdowns to lead the Fighting Tigers to the state championship game last fall.

“It’s an honor to be here,” Carrico said. “I grew up a Buckeye fan and want to thank all you guys, thank H2 (the linebacker unit), all the strength coaches. Go Bucks!”

Carrico – who is the first player from Ironton to play for the Buckeyes since halfback Marcus Williams in 2006-09 – joins Egbuka, wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., running back TreVeyon Henderson and defensive end Jack Sawyer as early enrollees who have had their black stripe removed this spring.

