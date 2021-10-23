Live Updates: No. 5 Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Indiana Hoosiers

Live stats, information and analysis from Bloomington as the fifth-ranked Buckeyes take on Indiana to open the second half of the season.

BLOOMINGTON, Indiana — Ohio State opens the second half of the season on a 4-game winning streak against a team that hasn't beaten them in a very, very long time. The Buckeyes last lost to Indiana in 1988 ... the 26 consecutive victories (plus one tie and one vacated win) is the longest winning streak any school has against an opponent in the history of Big Ten football.

After having last week off, Ohio State returns to action on Saturday with a trip to Indiana (7:30 p.m. ET on ABC).

The Buckeyes have won 26 straight meetings between the two programs, but understand how close the Hoosiers came to snapping that streak in last year’s matchup in Ohio Stadium, holding off a late rally to escape with a seven-point win.

“We had a bunch of big plays early on, and then toward the end of the game, we were just kind of hanging on,” head coach Ryan Day said during his press conference on Tuesday afternoon. “We have to continue to be aggressive. Some of the decision-making in that game wasn’t very good.

“You have to play four quarters against Indiana, so we’re going to have to plan on doing that. We’ve got a lot a respect for Indiana. This is going to be a hard road game. Everybody in the Big Ten is playing well this year and you have to bring it every week.”

While Indiana’s 2-4 record might not agree with that sentiment, all four of its losses have come to teams currently ranked in the top 11 of the AP Poll, including at No. 11 Iowa and No. 7 Penn State and at home against No. 2 Cincinnati and No. 9 Michigan State.

The Hoosiers have also been without quarterback Michael Penix, who separated his shoulder in the loss to the Nittany Lions, as well as cornerbacks Tiawan Mullen (lower leg) and Reese Taylor (upper leg), and all three will likely miss Saturday’s game against the Buckeyes.

“They’ve had some injuries and they’re trying to fill those gaps a little bit,” Day said. “They’ve also played some good teams. They’ve played some really good defenses. When you combine all those things and you’re off by a little big here or there, a team that doesn’t have a great record is a lot better than you think, and I think this team is much better than their record indicates.”

Major Storylines

Indiana’s last win over Ohio State was in 1988 (41-7). It was actually the Hoosiers’ second straight in the series, with their 31-10 win in 1987 snapping the Buckeyes’ 23-game winning streak in the series.

Ohio State offensive coordinator/tight ends coach Kevin Wilson was Indiana’s head coach from 2011-16, leading the Hoosiers to a pair of bowl games (Pinstripe and Foster Farms).

The Buckeyes have won 14 straight regular season games following an open week, including three wins on the road. Their last loss came at Penn State in 2005.

Ohio State has won 10 consecutive conference road games by double digits, dating back to a one-point win at Maryland in 2018.

The Buckeyes are 7-0 in games where both wide receivers Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson catch a touchdown pass.

Ohio State has won a nation-leading 11 straight true road games, with the last loss in such a situation coming at Purdue in 2018.

The Buckeyes have not allowed a rushing touchdown since the 35-28 loss to Oregon in Week 2.

Ohio State has returned an interception for a touchdown in four straight games, a school record. The school record for most pick-sixes in a season is seven, coming during the 2016 season.

After scoring a combined 10 first-quarter points against Minnesota, Oregon and Tulsa, the Buckeyes have outscored their last three opponents 52-16 in the opening frame.

How to Watch/Stream, Listen to Ohio State vs. Indiana

Television: ABC

Streaming: fuboTV (get a 7-day free trial)

Announcers: Dave Pasch (play-by-play), Dusty Dvoracek (analyst) and Tom Luginbill (sideline reporter)

Local Radio: Ohio State Sports Network from Learfield IMG College

Flagship: WBNS 97.1 The Fan

Announcers: Paul Keels (play-by-play), Jim Lachey (analyst), Matt Andrews (sideline reporter), Skip Mosic (pregame/halftime/postgame host and producer)

BIG TEN Schedule (Week 7)

All times eastern

No. 5 Ohio State at Indiana, 7:30 on ABC

Wisconsin at No. 25 Purdue, 3:30 on BTN

Maryland at Minnesota, 3:30 on ESPN2

No. 6 Michigan beat Northwestern, 33-7

Illinois beat No. 7 Penn State, 20-18 in 9OT

