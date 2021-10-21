Former Ohio State OT Ivan Douglas Dies From COVID-19 Complications At Age 41

Douglas won a national championship with the Buckeyes but had his career cut short by blood clots.

Former Ohio State offensive tackle Ivan Douglas has passed away due to complications from COVID-19, his former teammate Chukwuemeka Onyejekwe – also known by his rap name Mekka Don – announced on Thursday afternoon. He was was 41 years old.

The 6-foot-7 and 305-pound Douglas came Columbus in 1999 as a highly touted prospect from Cleveland Benedictine. He was a key reserve in 2000 but missed the entire 2001 season with a blood clot in his lung.

Douglas overcame that setback to start 12 games at left tackle for the Buckeyes on their way to the 2002 national championship. Unfortunately, he suffered another blood clot in his chest the following summer that prematurely ended his career.

Douglas served as a student coach in 2003 as he worked his way toward a degree in criminology. He then attempted one final comeback in 2004 with the then-Oakland Raiders, but was unable to make the roster.

Douglas spent the last five years of his life as a social worker with the Cuyahoga County Department of Children and Family Services. He leaves behind his wife, Lauren, and two young children, Mason and Greyson.

Family members have organized a GoFundMe campaign, which will help pay medical bills and living expenses for his family.

