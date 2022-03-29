Skip to main content

Photos From Ohio State's Sixth Practice Of Spring Football

The Buckeyes once again opened up the first three periods of practice to the media on Tuesday morning.

The Ohio State football team was back on the indoor fields at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center on Tuesday morning for its sixth practice of the spring, which culminates with the annual Spring Game on April 16.

Stretching and the first three periods of practice were once again open to the media for photo and video opportunities, giving us another look at the new assistant coaches, redshirt junior Cade Stover’s move back to tight end from linebacker and much more.

The Buckeyes will practice twice more this week, including Student Appreciation Day on Saturday morning. Media protocols have not yet been determined, so stayed tuned to BuckeyesNow for the latest on that front.

In the meantime, check out photos from Tuesday’s practice periods below:

1. Larry Johnson
3. Jack Sawyer
4. J.T. Tuimoloau
2. Taron Vincent
5. Tyleik Williams
8. Miguel Patrick
9. Zach Cicero
11. Jack Sawyer and Jacolbe Cowan
12. J.T. Tuimoloau
10. Miguel Patrick
6. Kyle McCord
7. C.J. Stroud and Jaxon Smith-Njigba
13. Tim Walton
14. Jordan Hancock
15. Jakailin Johnson
15. Jordan Hancock
16. Cam Brown
17. Ryan Turner
18. Denzel Burke
21. Miyan Williams
20. Evan Pryor
Scroll to Continue

Read More

19. Miyan Williams
22. Tony Alford
23. Toby Wilson
24. Devin Brown
25. Tony Alford and Evan Pryor
26. Devin Brown
29. Kamryn Babb
28. Marvin Harrison Jr.
27. Julian Fleming
30. Devin Brown and Xavier Johnson
31. Devin Brown and Xavier Johnson
32. Xavier Johnson

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State S Tanner McCalister Loses Black Stripe

Former Ohio State QB Jack Miller Impressing Coaches, Teammates At Florida

Ohio State To Host Student Appreciation Day On Next Saturday

C.J. Stroud Gets, Gives Glimpse Of NFL Future At Ohio State’s Pro Day

Former College Basketball Player Malik Smith Impressed Ohio State's Pro Day

Garrett Wilson Looks Forward To Ending Ohio State’s Drought Of First-Round WRs

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!
Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind
Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!

In This Article (1)

Ohio State Buckeyes
Ohio State Buckeyes

Tanner McCalister
Football

Ohio State S Tanner McCalister Loses Black Stripe

By Andrew Lind21 hours ago
Jake Diebler
Basketball

Ohio State’s Chris Holtmann Promotes Assistant Jake Diebler As Staff Undergoes Makeover

By Andrew Lind22 hours ago
43. Jack Miller
Football

Former Ohio State QB Jack Miller Impressing Coaches, Teammates At Florida

By Andrew LindMar 27, 2022
C.J. Stroud
Football

C.J. Stroud Gets, Gives Glimpse Of NFL Future At Ohio State’s Pro Day

By Andrew LindMar 26, 2022
2. E.J. Liddell
Basketball

Ohio State F E.J. Liddell Officially Declares For 2022 NBA Draft

By Andrew LindMar 25, 2022
12. Malik Smith
Football

Former College Basketball Player Malik Smith Impressed NFL Personnel At Ohio State's Pro Day

By Andrew LindMar 25, 2022
36. Garrett Wilson
Football

Garrett Wilson Looks Forward To Ending Ohio State’s Drought Of First-Round WRs

By Andrew LindMar 24, 2022
J.T. Tuimoloau
Football

Harrison, Sawyer, Tuimoloau And Other Ohio State DL Discuss Spring Practice

By Andrew LindMar 24, 2022