Photos From Ohio State's Sixth Practice Of Spring Football

The Buckeyes once again opened up the first three periods of practice to the media on Tuesday morning.

The Ohio State football team was back on the indoor fields at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center on Tuesday morning for its sixth practice of the spring, which culminates with the annual Spring Game on April 16.

Stretching and the first three periods of practice were once again open to the media for photo and video opportunities, giving us another look at the new assistant coaches, redshirt junior Cade Stover’s move back to tight end from linebacker and much more.

The Buckeyes will practice twice more this week, including Student Appreciation Day on Saturday morning. Media protocols have not yet been determined, so stayed tuned to BuckeyesNow for the latest on that front.

In the meantime, check out photos from Tuesday’s practice periods below:

