Ohio State's Ryan Day, Kevin Wilson And Jim Knowles Discuss Spring Practice Progress

The Buckeyes just wrapped up their sixth practice of the spring on Tuesday morning.

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson and defensive coordinator Jim Knowles met with the media on Tuesday to discuss the Buckeyes’ progress throughout their first six practices of the spring.

They spoke for approximately 30 minutes apiece, touching on a number of different topics, including how they’re putting players in the best position for their skillset, which newcomers who are making an impact early on and much more.

With that said, below is a bullet-point recap of everything they had to say:

Ryan Day

Day said that redshirt junior Cade Stover always viewed himself as a linebacker, which is why he tried it out again this spring, but “has a huge ceiling at tight end.” They left it up to him to decide which position he wanted to play.

Day noted he's "been impressed" with how Knowles has taught and implemented his defensive scheme this spring. "The focus right now is getting better individually."

On safety Tanner McCalister , who became the first player to lose his black stripe this spring after transferring from Oklahoma State: “He’s almost like a coach out there. His experience really shows up on the field and he feels comfortable in this style of defense.”

Day said several other newcomers have flashed this spring. "Hopefully we'll get some more of these black stripes off soon."

On sophomore offensive lineman Donovan Jackson : “He’s very athletic, very smart. Now, it’s about acquiring that discipline skill.”

"Never say never" regarding Stover's chances of going back to linebacker, but he's now focused solely on playing tight end.

Day said senior offensive tackle Dawand Jones came back for another year because he wants to be a first- or second-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. He was only projected as a late-round pick had he opted to enter this year.

Day on redshirt sophomore linebacker Mitchell Melton , who has been practicing with the defensive line this spring: "He has shown us that he can play at the line of scrimmage and be a threat." Added he and some others are trying to find their role on the team with in a 4-2-5 base defense.

Asked if he has heightened expectations for fifth-year senior defensive tackle Taron Vincent , Day noted how flashed down the stretch last season. "If we're going to get where we want to be as a defense, he's going to be a really big part of it."

Day on the Riddell Axiom that redshirt sophomore quarterback C.J. Stroud and others are wearing this spring: "We're always trying to find ways to keep our guys safe." Added he doesn't know much about the technology, though. "Certainly a wider vision from the facemask."

"I think, overall, we're right where we need to be right now. But when you're right where you need to be in the sixth practice of the spring, you've got a long way to go."

Day believes that sophomore running back TreVeyon Henderson has the potential to be as good as anyone in the country. “He’s a very serious young man and he sets a great standard for everybody in the building.”

On fifth-year senior Josh Proctor , who is continuing to make his way back from a season-ending leg injury: "When he's playing at his best, he's all over the place." Noted his physicality is something that separates him from other players, pointing out his plays in the 2019 Wisconsin and Clemson games. "He will absolutely get after you."

Day noted the team is older and more experienced this season, but they're "not 20-year vets" in the NFL and still have a lot to learn.

Day said he’s spent about the same amount of time with Stroud this spring as he did when he was a first-year starter.

Day said Stover has provided “unbelievable leadership” for the team this offseason and that they just want to put him in a position that he can be successful, wherever that is.

Day doesn’t expect Proctor to do any team drills this spring. He’s only done non-contact individual drills thus far.

Kevin Wilson

Wilson said time will tell when it comes to Stover’s impact when it comes to playing tight end. Noted how much his leadership improved this offseason while exploring the possibility of playing linebacker.

Wilson said junior Gee Scott and redshirt sophomore Joe Royer have to “keep stacking good days” and are developing nicely as a result. Added he’d like to see each of them gain five to eight pounds to help in blocking. “I told them last week, I don’t need them to do better, I just need them to keep doing what they’re doing.”

On Stroud: "I think he's got a much higher ceiling than you've seen. He's an unbelievable talent."

Wilson noted that Scott is doing well as anyone with blocking after moving from wide receiver last year. He still needs to get stronger, though.

Wilson compared Stover to former Oklahoma and Indianapolis Colts tight end Brody Eldridge because they both play the game like a defensive player. Thinks he could be better overall, too.

Wilson mentioned how he sees the game differently than Stroud and Day, given his background as an offensive lineman and offensive line/tight ends coach. Described Stroud's vision as "innately God-given."

Wilson noted how Knowles’ defense has presented issues for the quarterback and offensive line in practice. “He’s done it a long time. He’s a great coach.”

Wilson called Stroud “a very adequate runner but not an elite running threat.” Mentioned how the offense is different under Stroud than it was under J.T. Barrett and Justin Fields before him.

Asked about the transfer portal, Wilson said, "It's going to be hard to keep everybody happy at every position," but also noted goal at the end of the day is to win games and put the best players on the field.

Wilson said they were expecting the Rose Bowl to be a game they had to grind out for a win as opposed to a shootout, but that changed once they got down 14 or so points. Added the passing game got “as hot as chicken grease” in the second half.

Wilson has noticed an increased amount of confidence in Stroud this spring, particularly in how vocal he is and how he carries himself in practice.

On offensive line, which includes Jones and junior Paris Johnson at tackle, Jackson and fifth-year senior Matthew Jones at guard and redshirt sophomore Luke Wypler at center. “We’re going to be good inside, we get those tackles comfortable outside, we have a chance to be really good.”

Jim Knowles

Knowles said he’s been impressed with redshirt junior linebacker Tommy Eichenberg . “He’s been a great leader for us. I really like what I’ve seen from Tommy. I think he’s mastering the defense quickly.”

Knowles noted they finally began to implement his Leo position in practice today, but they're not calling it that for now because "Leo is the king of the jungle" and players have to earn that. Calling it a Jack instead.

Speaking of Jack, Knowles mentioned sophomore defensive end Jack Sawyer has impressed at that position. Melton, redshirt senior defensive end Javontae Jean-Baptiste , fifth-year senior linebacker Palaie Gaoteote and freshman defensive end Caden Curry have been taking reps at the position, as well.

Knowles said Gaoteote and redshirt freshman linebacker Reid Carrico could spent time at strongside linebacker in three-linebacker packages against two-tight end offenses, such as Iowa and Wisconsin.

could spent time at strongside linebacker in three-linebacker packages against two-tight end offenses, such as Iowa and Wisconsin. Knowles praised defensive line coach Larry Johnson , who he referred to as the “GOAT.”

Knowles has seen "nothing but good things out of (Arizona state transfer DeaMonte) 'Chip' (Trayanum) ."

.” Incoming freshman Sonny Styles will begin his career at safety, Knowles said. He was projected throughout the recruiting process as someone who could move down to linebacker.

"He's one of those players that gets better every day," Knowles said of early enrollee linebacker Gabe Powers .

. Knowles discussed his “Silver Bullet of the Day” tweets, noting the staff votes on performance in that day’s practice . “Film don’t lie.”

On Carrico: “Reid has a chance. Quiet guy, but he’s definitely determined. I see him making progress every day.”

Knowles said the Jack position began as a “run scheme disruptor” but has developed into something that can counter the passing game, as well.

On how he balances the urgency of getting the defense back on track while also making sure he’s patient and the players are doing it right: “Meditation, cigars.” Figures that two-thirds of the defense will be installed by the end of the spring.

Knowles on Proctor: “We need him. We want him. He’s a guy who can really change the game.”

Knowles said he loves what he’s seen of Columbus this far, but notes he’s mostly been focused on football. “Not much to adjust to when you’re a coach. You’re in here and you’re riding.”

Knowles has been impressed with redshirt junior safety Ronnie Hickman and thinks he can “run the show” on the back end of the defense.

Knowles mentioned redshirt sophomores Kourt Williams , Cameron Martinez and Lejond Cavazos stepping up at safety in Proctor's absence. "Without Josh, I think we still need to have some guys step up there."

Knowles said going up against Ohio State's offense can be extremely frustrating because of the weapons the Buckeyes had. Mentioned how Stroud's ability to recognize the defense is similar to Eli Manning 's, who he went up against as Ole Miss's linebackers coach in 2003.

’s, who he went up against as Ole Miss’s linebackers coach in 2003. “I walked into an unbelievable culture.”

On sophomore defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau potentially seeing time at the Jack position: “I think J.T. can do it. It’s just a matter of who is best.”

