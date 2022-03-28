Ohio State fifth-year senior safety Tanner McCalister became the first newcomer to lose his black stripe this spring, doing so after just five practices with the Buckeyes.

“I just want to say I’m blessed to be here, blessed for this opportunity,” McCalister said as redshirt junior safety Ronnie Hickman removed the stripe from his helmet. “I can only thank God, man. I’m excited to see what we’re going to do this year. Shoutout BIA, I love y’all boys. Go Bucks!”

A former three-star prospect from Rockwall, Texas, McCalister transferred to Ohio State on Jan. 5 after four seasons at Oklahoma State, where he learned under new Buckeyes defensive coordinator Jim Knowles. He started 23 games for the Cowboys, recording 78 tackles, 10 pass break ups, three tackles for loss and one interception.

McCalister was one of two players to transfer to Ohio State this offseason, joining former Arizona State running back DeaMonte Trayanum, who will play linebacker for the Buckeyes. He’s now well on his way to being the starting nickel safety this fall alongside Hickman and redshirt sophomore Kourt Williams at the free and boundary safety positions, respectively.

“Tanner was already a coach on the field, and he’ll be more so here at Ohio State because he’s been with me, we’ve been through the wars with me, he understands me and he can talk to the other guys if I get loud,” Knowles said during his introductory press conference on Jan. 31.

“I can be aggressive when I coach. He can talk to other guys and he can talk about my style to them, but can also explain the defense to them in a way that coaches can’t, you know? He has them out now on his own just going through different things and kind of preparing them for what I’m going to do, so he’ll be invaluable.”

