With two catches for 35 yards on the opening drive of Saturday’s game at Maryland, Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. became the eighth player in school history with more than 1,000 receiving yards in a single season.

Harrison, who came into the game with 969 yards and 11 touchdowns, now joins former wide receivers Jaxon Smith-Njigba (1,606 yards in 2021), David Boston (1,435 in 1998), Terry Glenn (1,411 in 1995), Cris Carter (1,127 in 1986), Michael Jenkins (1,076 in 2002), Parris Campbell (1,063 in 2018) and Garrett Wilson (1,058 in 2021).

The sophomore is actually the fourth-fastest in the group to top 1,000 yards, as Glenn did it in eight games, while Boston and Smith-Njigba did it in 10. He still has more than three quarters left this afternoon and as many as four games remaining after this to add to those totals.

That said, Harrison likely won’t be the only 1,000-yard receiver for the Buckeyes this season, as classmate Emeka Egbuka currently sits at 832 yards this fall. If that happens, it would be the second year in a row that two players reach the mark, joining Smith-Njigba and Wilson last season.

