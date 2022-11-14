Three Football Players Dead in UVA Shooting

Editors’ note: This story contains details of a mass casualty event and gun violence.

University of Virginia president Jim Ryan said Monday that three football players were killed in a Sunday-night shooting that left at least three dead and two injured.

Wide receivers Lavel Davis Jr. and Devin Chandler as well as linebacker D’Sean Perry died in an incident that occurred on a bus with students coming back from a field trip, per Ryan.

A suspect, former Cavaliers football player Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., is now in custody, according to a police officer at a UVA press conference.

According to Ryan, the shooting happened at around 10:30 p.m. ET Sunday. Following the reported shots fired on Culbreth Road, the university’s emergency management system sent out an alert of an “active attacker firearm” and urged students to shelter in place, per the Associated Press.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.