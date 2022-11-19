Ohio State To Wear Helmet Decal In Honor Of Slain Virginia Football Players

Ohio State announced on Saturday it will wear a helmet decal during this afternoon's game at Maryland in honor of the three Virginia football players who were killed in an on-campus shooting last weekend.

"(We) want to express our sadness and our prayers to the entire University of Virginia and its football program over the senseless killings that took place over this past weekend,” head coach Ryan Day said during his press conference on Tuesday.

“Our prayers to the families and friends who have lost loved ones. It's tragic, senseless and it pains me to understand why something like this would happen, and so our thoughts are with everyone there in Charlottesville.”

Wide receivers Lavel Davis Jr. and Devin Chandler and defensive end/linebacker D'Sean Perry were killed late Sunday evening as their charter bus returned to campus from a field trip to Washington D.C., where their class had seen a play.

Running back Mike Hollins survived but is in critical condition after he was shot in the back, while a fifth victim – a female student who is not affiliated with the football team – was discharged from the UVA Medical Center on Tuesday.

Authorities arrested former walk-on running back Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. and charged him with three counts of second-degree murder, three counts of using a handgun in the commission of a felony and two counts of malicious wounding. His motive for the shooting is unclear.

The decal, which features the Commonwealth of Virginia in blue with an orange heart in place of Charlottesville to match the Cavaliers' colors, was shown on the helmet of sophomore running back TreVeyon Henderson.

The Hopewell native is one of three Buckeyes from Virginia, joining fifth-year senior linebacker Teradja Mitchell (Virginia Beach) and sophomore defensive tackle Tyleik Williams (Manassas).

