Update: Corum returned to the game on Michigan's opening possession of the third quarter, taking a handoff five yards on his first carry. He took x-rays at halftime, which "looked fine," according to ESPN sideline reporter Molly McGrath.

Ohio State won’t be the only team uncertain about the status of its running backs room heading into The Game, as Michigan’s Blake Corum suffered an apparent left knee injury late in the second quarter of Saturday’s game against Illinois.

With the Wolverines driving in the red zone, Corum took his 17th carry of the game along the right side. He was hit low and fumbled as he fell to the turf, where he immediately began rolling around in pain while clutching his knee.

Corum was tended to by the training staff before walking to the locker room under his own power, albeit with a limp. He had 103 yards and one touchdown on the ground, as well as two catches for 39 yards before exiting the game.

More News From Sports Illustrated: College Football Scoreboard | TCU Might Be the Only Protection From a Power 2 Playoff Picture | Three Football Players Dead in UVA Shooting | ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’ Going to Montana State for Week 12

Michigan is also without backup Donovan Edwards, who suffered an undisclosed injury in last week’s win over Nebraska and did not dress today. Freshman C.J. Stokes will likely be asked to carry the load the rest of the game if Corum cannot return.

Corum’s absence would be significant, especially against the Buckeyes, as he came into today’s game with 1,349 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns, as well as nine catches for 41 yards and one touchdown.

Of course, Ohio State is dealing with its own injury problems at running back, as redshirt sophomore Miyan Williams will miss today’s game at Maryland, while sophomore TreVeyon Henderson will be available for the first time in three weeks.

-----

Get your Ohio State football tickets from SI Tickets. Also, be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State To Wear Helmet Decal In Honor Of Slain Virginia Football Players

Ohio State's Miyan Williams, Jaxon Smith-Njigba Unavailable At Maryland

What To Watch For In Week 12 Of The 2022 College Football Season

Ohio State, Michigan Players, Alumni To Compete In Fortnite Event

Game Prediction: No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes At Maryland Terrapins

Preview: Ohio State Not Overlooking "Always Dangerous" Maryland

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew Lind on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Follow BuckeyesNow on Instagram: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!